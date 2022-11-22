Chimani Launches #OutdoorsFocused this Thanksgiving with Nikon and Aramark
Company collaborates with Nikon and Aramark to get Americans outside, enjoying the great outdoors for the holiday.
The holiday season is a great time to reflect on how important parks and public lands are to our health and the health of our communities.”YARMOUTH, ME, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chimani, a leading developer of mobile apps for the travel and recreation industry, is joining with others in the outdoor industry with an effort to encourage Americans to #optoutside this Thanksgiving. The recently updated edition of the already popular app features expanded content with the inclusion of state parks, national forests, and wildlife refuges.
The app has also been gamified to allow users to "check in" and record their visits—current and past—and receive exclusive verified badges when users are physically located at a park. In its Travelogue feature, you can now see all your park visits in one location and track your progress towards visiting every national park, or park in a certain state, or parks with certain features.
In collaboration with Nikon and Aramark, Chimani is providing free access to 25,000+ points of interest in a custom guide and the app’s highly functional topographic maps. You can also take part in the Great Outdoors Challenge to be entered for a chance to win an incredible grand prize: four-day/three-night trip for two at the Lake Powell Resort in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, round-trip economy air transportation, spending money, and a Nikon/American Park Network Gear Pack. Second and third prize winners will receive Nikon ProStaff and Monarch binoculars, perfect for any outdoor adventure.
“The holiday season is a great time to reflect on how important parks and public lands are to our health and the health of our communities. Parks may not be as popular during the winter months, but there are just as many things to see and do,” said Kerry Gallivan, CEO and Founder of Chimani, Inc. “and with only a month left in the Nikon Outdoor Challenge, the long holiday weekend is a perfect time to get back to nature and give thanks for what’s really important to us.”
For more information and to learn how you can play, visit www.chimani.com or www.outdoorchallenge.info.
About Chimani
Chimani, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile apps for national and state parks travelers. Chimani’s app includes details on all public lands in the United States—including national and state parks. Users can also join the Chimani subscription which includes unlimited access to 70+ detailed national park and state-wide travel guides, offline maps and discounts. Chimani can be download for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For additional information, visit www.chimani.com
About Nikon
Nikon binoculars have a long-established history of extraordinary value. Building on Nikon’s eminence as a global leader in precision optics, they provide binoculars for virtually any application, making it easy to find brilliant, impeccable optic for your own specific needs. Most models feature Nikon multilayer-coated lenses of high quality to provide astonishingly bright, razor-sharp images. All models feature rugged construction, and finely tuned ergonomic engineering for comfortable handling during long hours of use. Whatever your passion—be it birdwatching, stargazing, baseball, and ocean crossing, or a night at the opera—Nikon has the ideal binoculars for you.
