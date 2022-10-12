Chimani Leverages Mobile App Gamification to Get More People Outdoors
Chimani engages with Nikon and Aramark to get Americans out all year round and discover new destinations.
We are eager to help Nikon's customers discover the many public lands and unique points of interest nearby and help encourage them to discover new destinations that may not be on their radar.”YARMOUTH, ME, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chimani, a leading developer of mobile apps for the travel and recreation industry, is proud to roll out its most significant update to its popular gamification app for exploring our country’s vast number of parks and public lands! The new version has been rebuilt from the ground up with a completely redesigned user interface. It also features expanded content with the inclusion of state parks, national forests, and wildlife refuges.
Chimani's gamification feature allows users to "check-in" and record their visits—current and past—and receive exclusive verified badges when users are physically located at a park. And using the enhanced Travelogue feature, you can see all your park visits in one location and track your progress toward visiting every national park! It's the ultimate park bucket list builder.
All Chimani guides continue to work seamlessly offline and without the need for a cell signal—including the maps! You can use your phone’s GPS to find your exact location on detailed topographic maps.
To celebrate the launch of the new gamification feature, Chimani has engaged with Nikon and Aramark to support, whose shared mission is to protect wild places for their habitat and recreation values and to improve experiences at National and State Parks. Chimani has created a custom Nikon-branded guide with 25,000+ dedicated points-of-interest and free access to the app’s topographic maps, which are usually only available with a paid subscription.
When users take part in the Great Outdoors Challenge on the Chimani app, they will also be entered for a chance to win a grand prize from Aramark Parks, which manages hospitality at Yosemite, Glen Canyon, Grand Teton, and Grand Canyon and many other national parks and public lands. The grand prize includes a four-day/three-night trip for two at the Lake Powell Resort in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, round-trip economy air transportation, spending money, and a Nikon/American Park Network Gear Pack. Second and third prize winners will receive Nikon ProStaff and Monarch binoculars.
“We are eager to help Nikon's customers discover the many public lands and unique points-of-interest that surround them and help encourage them to discover new destinations that may not be on their radar.” said Kerry Gallivan, CEO and Founder of Chimani, Inc. “We are equally excited to align with Nikon and Aramark Parks to launch our biggest redesign of the Chimani mobile app since it was first launched in 2010.”
For more information and to learn how you can play, visit www.chimani.com or www.outdoorchallenge.info.
About Chimani
Chimani, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile apps for national and state parks travelers. Chimani’s app includes details on all public lands in the United States—including national and state parks. Users can also join the Chimani subscription which includes unlimited access to 70+ detailed national park and state-wide travel guides, offline maps and discounts. Chimani can be download for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For additional information, visit www.chimani.com
About Nikon
Nikon binoculars have a long-established history of extraordinary value. Building on Nikon’s eminence as a global leader in precision optics, they provide binoculars for virtually any application, making it easy to find brilliant, impeccable optic for your own specific needs. Most models feature Nikon multilayer-coated lenses of high quality to provide astonishingly bright, razor-sharp images. All models feature rugged construction, and finely tuned ergonomic engineering for comfortable handling during long hours of use. Whatever your passion—be it birdwatching, stargazing, baseball, and ocean crossing, or a night at the opera—Nikon has the ideal binoculars for you.
