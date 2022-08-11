Chimani relaunches award-winning parks and recreation app for summer travelers
Partners with Pacifico and LOGE Camps to support The Conservation Alliance
Chimani is excited to partner with Pacifico and The Conservation Alliance to launch our biggest redesign of the Chimani mobile app since it was first launched in 2010.”YARMOUTH, MAINE, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chimani, a leading developer of mobile apps for the travel and recreation industry, is proud to roll out its most significant update to its popular tool for exploring our country’s vast number of parks and public lands! The new version has been rebuilt from the ground up with a completely redesigned user interface. It also features expanded content with the inclusion of state parks, national forests, and wildlife refuges.
Chimani has also expanded its check-in feature, allowing users to record their visits—current and past— and receive exclusive verified badges when users are physically located at a park. And using the enhanced Travelogue feature, you can see all your park visits in one location and track your progress towards visiting every national park! It's the ultimate park bucket-list builder.
All Chimani guides continue to work seamlessly offline and without the need for a cell signal—including the maps! You can use your phone’s GPS to find your exact location on detailed topographic maps.
To celebrate the launch of the new app, Chimani has partnered with Pacifico and LOGE Camps to support the Conservation Alliance, whose shared mission is to protect wild places for their habitat and recreation values. Chimani has created a custom Pacifico guide with 2,500 dedicated points-of-interest and free access to the app’s topographic maps, which are usually only available with a paid subscription.
When users take part in the “Explore For More” promotion on the Chimani app, Pacifico will donate fifty cents for every check-in they make to The Conservation Alliance, with a guaranteed commitment of $100,000. To date, in partnership with The Conservation Alliance, Pacifico has helped protect more than 73,000,000 acres. For more details, visit www.discoverpacifico.com/pages/summer-promo.
Participants will also be entered for a chance to win one of five grand prize experiences at one of five LOGE Camps— Bend, Oregon; Westport, Washington; Leavenworth, Washington; Mt. Shasta, California; or Breckenridge, Colorado. All prizes include a four-day/three-night trip for two, round-trip economy air transportation, use of a LOGE Gear Pack gear rental, $1,000 spending money, and a Pacifico/Quiksilver Gear Pack.
“We are eager to help Pacifico’s consumers discover the many public lands and unique points-of-interest that surround them - and to help support The Conservation Alliance at the same time. ” said Kerry Gallivan, CEO and Founder of Chimani, Inc. “We are equally excited to partner with Pacifico and The Conservation Alliance to launch our biggest redesign of the Chimani mobile app since it was first launched in 2010.”
For more information and to learn how you can play, visit chimani.com or pacificopreserves.com.
About Chimani
Chimani, Inc is a leading developer of mobile apps for national and state parks travelers. Chimani’s app includes details on all public lands in the United States - including national and state parks. Users can also join the Chimani subscription which includes unlimited access to 70+ detailed national park and state-wide travel guides, offline maps and discounts. Chimani can be download for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For the next two months, Chimani is allowing our most passionate users to invest in the growth of Chimani via an equity crowding campaign. For additional information, visit www.chimani.com
About Pacifico
Pacifico Clara is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing, flavor. Founded in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900, Pacifico was originally “imported” to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico – independent spirits who followed their own path – and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day. Explore the story that’s inspired countless others to Live Life Anchors Up by visiting discoverpacifico.com and instagram.com/pacificobeer.
About LOGE Camps
Inspired by the surf, climbing and camping culture of the 70’s and the relaxed energy of a road trip with friends, LOGE inspires people to get out and explore together. We find forgotten motels near our favorite towns and trails, and bring them back to life with a variety of ways to stay like hotel rooms, hostel bunks, and campsites. From on-site gear rentals to fire pits and free live music, we deliver a welcoming outdoor-adventure-focused experience at each of our locations.
About Conservation Alliance
The Conservation Alliance's mission is to engage businesses to fund and partner with organizations to protect wild places for their habitat and recreation values.
Chimani National & State Parks app