UDAF Celebrates Harvest Gratitude Day

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is excited to celebrate Harvest Gratitude Day on November 22, 2022 in honor of the hard-working farmers and ranchers who provide food for our tables.

“Utah’s farmers and ranchers work tirelessly to grow and raise the food that fill our plates each day in the safest and most cost-effective ways,” said Commissioner Craig Buttars. “I hope we can all take the opportunity to express our gratitude today for the bountiful harvest that is available to us as we approach the holiday season.”

UDAF will be participating in a Harvest Gratitude Day Celebration hosted at Escalante Elementary School along with the Utah State Board of Education’s Farm to Fork program. This event will help educate school children about the importance of agriculture and where their food comes from. Activities include butter making, eating Utah apples and drinking milk, followed by an opportunity to write thank you letters to a farmer.

The Utah Farm to Fork program enriches the connections communities have with fresh, healthy food and local food producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and preschools. To learn more about Utah’s Farm to Fork program, visit here.

 

 

