UDAF Launches New Funding Round to Tackle Invasive Species Threatening Utah Agriculture and Open Space

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is announcing the opening of the application period for the Invasive Species Mitigation (ISM) Weed Control Grant for the 2026–27 funding cycle. This competitive grant program supports proactive, on-the-ground efforts to prevent, control, and reduce the spread of invasive plant species that threaten Utah’s agricultural resources, natural ecosystems, and working lands.

“Our landscapes, agriculture, and natural heritage are only as strong as our ability to control invasive species before they become entrenched,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “Through this program, we’ve seen partners across Utah protect millions of critical acres, preserve wildlife habitat, and empower local communities to take the lead on invasive species management.”

Since its inception, the ISM grant has enabled a wide range of projects across the state, from early detection and rapid response efforts to large-scale treatments and long-term restoration, helping to reduce noxious weed populations and protect key water, wildlife, and agricultural resources. To date, the program has driven invasive species treatment and prevention efforts across more than 7.7 million acres of federal, private, and state lands statewide, protecting working farms, ranches, and critical habitat.

The grant program funds eligible activities including:

Early detection and rapid response to new invasions

Control and containment of high-priority invasive species

Treatment of critical acres that protect larger landscapes

Monitoring, prevention, and rehabilitation efforts

Research related to invasive species mitigation

Eligible applicants include universities, cooperative weed management areas (CWMA’s), county weed boards, conservation districts, federal and state agencies, tribal entities, private landowners, and nonprofit organizations. Projects may be funded for one year with the possibility of multi-year support based on available funds.

Applications are now open through March 20, 2026, and interested applicants can apply online at https://ag.utah.gov/fy2026-27- invasive-species-mitigation- program-application. Prospective applicants are encouraged to begin early and review the program’s guidelines and ranking criteria ahead of submission.

For more details on the program, impact data, featured projects, and how to apply, visit the Invasive Species Mitigation Grant page on the UDAF website: https://ag.utah.gov/plant- industry/noxious-weeds- program

An overview video of the program can be found here: UDAF Invasive Species Mitigation Program.