5th Annual Utah Food Safety Conference Brings Industry, Public Health, and Regulatory Partners Together

The Utah Food Safety Task Force will host the 5th Annual Food Safety Conference on April 1–2, 2026, at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. The conference is open to professionals responsible for food safety and foodborne illness prevention, as well as anyone interested in learning more about food safety practices. The conference will feature presentations and training on food safety practices, sanitation, outbreak response, and legislative updates.

Information on the Utah Rapid Response Team and attending or exhibiting at the conference can be found at https://ag.utah.gov/regulatory-services/utah-rapid-response-team/ or on the event page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-food-safety-conference-2026-tickets-1588156130739 or contact Talisha Bacon at [email protected].

The Food Safety Conference is an in-person event that supports the education of those in academia, farmers, industry, manufacturers, producers, public health, regulators, retailers, and anyone else who is interested in food safety. CEUs are available for those with Continuing Education requirements.

“A safe food supply depends on strong partnerships between producers, processors, retailers, regulators, and public health professionals,” said Commissioner Kelly Pehrson of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. “This conference brings those partners together to share information, strengthen communication, and ensure we continue protecting consumers while supporting a strong and transparent food system in Utah.

This year’s keynote speaker, Patrick Guzzle, Vice President of Food Science at the National Restaurant Association, brings more than 20 years of experience in retail food safety. Guzzle previously worked with Idaho’s Food Protection Program and Mountain West Food Safety LLC. His keynote address will open the first day of the conference. Other topics of note include handling foodborne illness outbreaks, raw milk, and a sanitation workshop.

The Utah Food Safety Task Force under the direction of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food and is coordinated through the Utah Rapid Response Team. The task force brings together industry professionals and public agencies to strengthen food safety coordination across the state. Utah is one of 24 states that maintains a Food Safety Task Force.