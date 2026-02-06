ISM Weed Control Grant Applications Open

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is now accepting applications for the Invasive Species Mitigation Grant, a competitive funding opportunity that supports projects to prevent, control, and reduce the impacts of invasive species across Utah’s agricultural and natural landscapes.

Funding is available to producers, landowners, conservation districts, local governments, tribes, and partner organizations working on proactive, on-the-ground solutions such as treatment, removal, restoration, and education efforts that protect working lands and ecosystems.

If you have a project that will help safeguard Utah’s farms, ranches, and rangelands, we encourage you to apply. Application deadline for this grant is March 20.

Funding details and eligibility:

https://ag.utah.gov/fy2026-27-invasive-species-mitigation-program-application/