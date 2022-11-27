Local female-owned digital marketing agency, Rose & Gold, secures Women’s Business Enterprise certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose & Gold (R&G), a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in brand building, marketing strategy, and visual mediums, is proud to announce its national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Name of RPO, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“When we started Rose & Gold in 2018, we had a vision of what we knew we could do to help businesses, and we couldn't be prouder of the agency we have built together. As mothers and wives, we know a thing or two about running a business and balancing life, so we aim to create that same experience for our clients. We handle the strategy and planning to grow their businesses, so they can enjoy their businesses. We are so excited at what Rose & Gold is becoming, and we will continue to offer a human-first approach to marketing and our clients.”
-Erin Rosario, Owner & Co-Founder
The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process that includes an in-depth review of the business ethics and site inspection to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
This process also ensures that each company chosen meets the high standards set by the WBENC to establish its credibility as a reputable and elevated business.
Rose & Gold (R&G) is 100% women-owned and operated, credible, and holds their local agency to a high standard, so it is an honor to receive this certification.
“Deciding to add Rose & Gold to our set of trusted partners has proven to be a sound and delightful decision. From the first encounter with their business development pro to meeting the owners, all the way to the weekly meetings with the account and creative teams, we have experienced their attentiveness and commitment to our account, consistently. It is tough not to treat their service as a benchmark for others to emulate.”
Helga Melgar, MBA, PCM
Sterngold Dental
Director of Marketing and Communications
Rose & Gold is quickly becoming a go-to agency for local, national, and worldwide brands. With years of marketing experience and knowledge of what it takes to run a business as busy parents, the women of R&G provide a human-first approach that offers a refreshing new spin on what it means to be a modern woman in business offering a variety of digital marketing services.
To learn more about Rose & Gold, a female-owned full-service digital marketing agency, please visit: www.roseandgold.com
About Rose & Gold
After seeing the need for customized and strategic marketing solutions, Erin Rosario and Julie Duff founded Rose & Gold in 2018. They set out to create a digital marketing agency for brands that want more from their marketing and their marketers. However, Rose & Gold is more than just an agency. It’s a foundation for passionate marketing, people-first priorities, and industry-leading marketing strategies.
Website: www.roseandgold.com
To learn more about Rose & Gold, a female-owned full-service digital marketing agency, please visit: www.roseandgold.com
