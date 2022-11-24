MontyCloud Announces Their Partnership with First Video Communications
Our partnership with FVC brings over 20 years of cross-domain expertise in the Middle East and Africa regions, allowing us to help customers accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation.”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, a Cloud Management Competency partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces its partnership with First Video Communications (FVC), a leading value-added distributor (VAD) specializing in enterprise computing solutions. The collaboration between MontyCloud and FVC brings automation to accelerate cloud adoption throughout the Middle East and Africa.
FVC’s Customers can now simplify cloud adoption and operations, maintain full visibility into usage, achieve quick digital transformation, and save up to 70% of overall cloud operations costs, all without writing code or requiring additional cloud expertise.
FVC’s Cloud Consulting and Managed Services Partners can now offer comprehensive Cloud assessments, Cloud enablement, and managed Operations to their customers. MontyCloud's automation-first strategy enables partners to rapidly upskill their existing teams to provide new solutions that Cloud customers need. It is now easy to double top-line sales and enhance bottom-line profitability without adding expensive cloud experts or complex tools.
Prakash Krishnamurthy, Chief Sales Officer at FVC, says “FVC is extremely excited with the strategic agreement signed with MontyCloud as it is an exceptional tool which simplifies cloud management and operations in just a few clicks. It is the perfect low code, no-code SAAS platform which can not only monitor and manage cloud services of customers, but also deliver secure, compliant and well-architected AWS infrastructure which helps customers to reduce total cost of cloud operations up to 70% effectively. Simple, easy and fast – that is MontyCloud.”
Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud, says “Our partnership with FVC brings over 20 years of cross-domain expertise in the Middle East and Africa regions, allowing us to help customers accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation. FVC’s cross-domain expertise along with the innovative MontyCloud DAY2™ platform enables customers to embrace the public cloud in a rapid, secure, and cost-efficient manner. Our unique no-code approach simplifies and accelerates Cloud adoption and enables self-service consumption with preventive guardrails.”
Raj Sivarajan, EVP of Operations at MontyCloud, says “FVC’s partners can now instantly offer highly valuable and differentiated cloud services without adding expensive cloud talent to their teams. Partners can deliver cloud assessments, continuous cloud governance, cost optimization, cloud security and compliance management in a single solution that saves up to 70% of total cost of operations.”
About MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. MontyCloud DAY2™ is a No-Code cloud management solution that simplifies cloud operations, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable
self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management.
You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter or subscribe to OpsTalk™, a podcast for CloudOps teams, by CloudOps experts.
About FVC
FVC is a value-added distributor (VAD) that provides tangible solutions across essential areas of enterprise computing: unified communications, unified collaboration, audio-visual, infrastructure and information security. With over 20 years of cross-domain expertise, FVC has more than 100 passionate team members across 50+ countries, supporting 300+ enterprise customers. A winner of multiple industry awards, FVC is one of the leading VADs across the Middle East and Africa. With new technologies and solutions driving the pace of change in businesses in the region, FVC has built a successful business by drawing on the best global solutions. Discover FVC at www.fvc.com
