Haines City Approves New LensLock Body Cameras For Police Department

LensLock, Inc., Law Enforcement Technology Company, Announced 5-Year Partnership with Haines City PD

"The ability to capture and document what our officers see and hear on audio and video from the officer's perspective supports our commitment to instilling the highest level of public confidence..."
— Police Chief Greg Goreck

HAINES CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LensLock, Inc. Law Enforcement Technology Company, announced today a new partnership with the Haines City Police Department. The 5-year contract is for 70 body cameras and 45 dash cameras for the city's police department. This announcement comes after 6 months of patrol testing with 8 Haines City police officers.

Police Chief Greg Goreck selected LensLock, Inc. for their excellent customer service stating the company was quick to respond and adjust to his requests. Goreck says he believes the cameras have helped increase the police department’s transparency and will aid the state attorney's office by providing evidence.

"The ability to capture and document what our officers see and hear on audio and video from the officer’s perspective supports our commitment to instilling the highest level of public confidence in our department,” Goreck said.

Under the 5-year contract, LensLock, Inc. will provide three updated iterations of the body cameras. The city PD will also purchase bluetooth devices that automatically record if the officer unholsters their firearm or taser.

About LensLock, Inc.
LensLock, Inc. is a privately held, law enforcement technology company specializing in body-worn and in-car dash cameras. As a Microsoft Azure Government Cloud partner, LensLock’s secure video cloud management solution is FBI CJIS-compliant, reliable, user-friendly, and affordable.
LensLock’s mission is to make the lives of law enforcement officers easier and safer. LensLock builds innovative, cost-effective technology solutions specifically designed for law enforcement agencies, and delivers best-in-class service each and every day.

+1 866-536-7562
Haines City Approves New LensLock Body Cameras For Police Department

