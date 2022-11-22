RoundTable Technology Announces SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

Proof of RoundTable Technology's Soc 2 Type 2 Attestation from Drata

Showing Our Dedication and Adherence to the Highest Standards for Security, Confidentiality, and Privacy in the Nonprofit Sector

Our investment and commitment in our own security infrastructure allows us to continue to lead the MSP industry with integrity as we bring best-in-class service and solutions to our members nationwide” — Evan Desjardins

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoundTable Technology is proud to announce that we’ve received a clean SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report. This rigorous, independent assessment of our internal security controls serves as validation of our dedication and adherence to the highest standards for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity.

This is an important milestone but is in no way an end to our commitment to our customers and the security of their data. RoundTable Technology views security as the foundation upon which our products are built and upon which trust with our customers is earned and maintained.

RoundTable Technology uses Drata’s automated platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, RoundTable Technology has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of our systems.

“At RoundTable Technology, we understand that our customers entrust us with keeping their information and systems safe and secure. We take that responsibility seriously by working hard to ensure the security of their information.

That's why we committed ourselves to obtaining our SOC 2, Type 2 report. With it, RoundTable’s customers can rest assured that their information is protected and secure with us.

RoundTable Technology is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of security and trustworthiness in all of our services. While we are proud to have achieved this important milestone, we view this as a continuation of our commitment to providing our customers with assurance that their technology partner is upholding the highest standard of security.”

- Joshua Peskay, Cybersecurity | RoundTable Technology

Conducted by MJD Advisors, a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, this attestation report affirms that RoundTable Technology’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity.

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.

As more enterprises look to process sensitive and confidential business data with cloud-based services, it’s critical that they do so in a way that ensures their data will remain safe. Our customers carry this responsibility on their shoulders every single day, and it’s important that the vendors they select to process their data in the cloud approach that responsibility in the same way.

We welcome all customers and prospects who are interested in discussing our commitment to security and reviewing our SOC compliance reports to contact us.

"RoundTable's investment and commitment in our own security infrastructure allows us to continue to lead the MSP industry with integrity as we bring best-in-class service and solutions to our members nationwide. I couldn't be more proud of the team we have at RoundTable and our partnership with Drata."

- Evan Desjardins, Founder & CEO | RoundTable Technology

About RoundTable Technology

RoundTable Technology is a strategic partner that offers premier IT and cybersecurity services to the nonprofit sector.

We understand what it's like to be a nonprofit, working with limited resources, budget, and people. That's why we only hire personnel that are themselves driven by serving those who serve. We currently support over 200 nonprofit clients and help them get their technology under control.

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 10 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com.