Skillable Granted ISO-27001 and SOC 2 Certification for Ongoing Commitment to Security

Skillable has earned the coveted ISO-27001 and SOC 2 certifications, putting the organization in the top .01% of the most secure companies in the world.

Earning these certifications speaks to our commitment to defining and leading the market for modern hands-on learning.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable has become ISO-27001:2022 certified by a third party as per the standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), joining the leagues of only .01% of companies worldwide who hold the certification.

Skillable also renewed its SOC 2 certification, the combination of which demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to securing private data and safeguarding users from cyberattacks.

First created in 2013, the ISO-27001 certification is the only internationally recognized information security standard. Organizations that earn the certificate have a continued investment in the people, processes and technology that protect both business and user data. The certificate is only earned after thorough testing by third parties who measure an organization’s security measures against leading technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

The ISO-27001 certification in addition to compliance with the SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) certification, EU’s GDPR, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) and California’s CCPA certification further showcases Skillable’s commitment to security. The audit tests the overall trustworthiness of services provided by businesses to ensure they’re properly safeguarded against risks. Only companies that meet the five principles of trust developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which include security, availability, processing, integrity and confidentiality and privacy, are recognized as SOC 2 certified.

“Acquiring these certifications is a significant time and resource investment, and our team is steadfast in their efforts to fortify our platforms as well as stay ahead of security vulnerabilities,” said Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “Earning these certifications speaks to our commitment to defining and leading the market for modern hands-on learning.”

Skillable’s platform is equipped with numerous security capabilities to ensure user data is protected. In addition to a regular cycle of external penetration testing and accessibility testing, Skillable safeguards data with AES encryption, firewalls, data loss prevention and more. Coupled with the ISO-27001 and SOC 2 certificates, Skillable is better positioned than any other hands-on learning provider to protect and safeguard user data from a myriad of cyberattacks.

“ISO-27001 is not just a certification stamp but a framework methodology that sets us up for growth and maturity,” continues Chris. “In the last year we’ve gained one million new users and we look forward to future exponential growth without sacrificing quality, compliance or security.”

Learn more about Skillable’s security story at skillable.com/security.

About Skillable

A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Skillsoft and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform. To date in 2022, 5 million labs have been launched by our customers and Skillable has supported 25 million lab launches over its tenure.