Swan Island Networks and Anesis Consulting Group Announce TX360 Proactive Intelligence as a Service Partnership
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks and Anesis Consulting Group have partnered to bring global threat intelligence as a service to the customers of the Anesis Consulting Group.
Mark W. Hoffman MBCI, award-winning business continuity leader, and President of Anesis Consulting Group, said: “I’m excited about this partnership because it allows me to have customizable proactive threat monitoring at my fingertips, enabling me to provide a more comprehensive service and extra value to my customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean and across Europe.”
“Corporations can cut their risk by anticipating and proactively monitoring all types of threats,” Swan Island’s CEO, Pete O’Dell, asserted. “The integration of near real- time intelligence alerts about global physical security events to corporations helps to identify, prevent, mitigate and respond in an enhanced, proactive fashion. The organizations that work with ACG will be able to have best of breed advisory and tactical alerting as part of their overall risk strategy.”
The Anesis threat monitoring service is based on Swan Island’s TX360 platform. TX360 monitors emerging threats globally for corporations across 6 continents and all industry segments. Analyst-curated global threat intelligence is utilized alongside thousands of aggregated information feeds and can be finely tuned to provide proactive intelligence to both command center dashboards and email/text alerting. The service can be deployed in hours and is based in the Microsoft Azure cloud.
About Swan Island Networks:
Swan Island Networks (www.swanislandnetworks.com) offers TX360 and TX Global as cloud-based situational awareness and intelligence services that are reliable, scalable, easy to use, interoperable, and affordable. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting Global Security Operations Centers and security and operations teams around the world. Swan is a partner of Allied Universal, the world’s largest security provider. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com or email info@swanisland.net.
Contact:
Pete O’Dell, CEO pete.odell@swanisland.net, 202-460-9207 www.swanislandnetworks.com
About Anesis Consulting Group and Mark Hoffman:
Anesis Consulting Group is a business continuity and resilience oriented firm in Toronto, Canada. Mark Hoffman, President of ACG, is an award-winning business continuity and resilience consultant. He is a co-founder and managing partner of the Resilience Think Tank. Mark has clients in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and across Europe. He’s a keynote speaker and frequent contributor to the industry. He is also the host of The Resilient Journey podcast, which is available anywhere you listen to podcasts. He’s been recently named to the Business Continuity Hall of Fame.
Contact:
Mark Hoffman, mhoffman@anesis.ca, 705 241-6929 www.anesis.ca
