SquadTrip Releases Premium Features to Address Top Challenges Facing Travel Agents and Planners
Group travel software introduces turnkey management tools to streamline processes, enhance customer experience, and successfully scale a business
We’re a payment collection platform, but we’re also an all-in-one solution that saves time so that travel agents and organizers can do more to successfully scale their businesses.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquadTrip, an automated payment solution for large and small group trips, announced the launch of several new features to help travel agents and planners tackle current business challenges. The advanced tools are designed to simplify planning and logistics, improve communication with travelers, and handle multiple tasks from one platform. Software users can create day-by-day itineraries, offer travel add-ons, track registration statistics, and send emails and notifications to guests.
— Darrien Watson
Recent studies show that 62 percent of travel agents or advisors are independent contractors and lack the technology and resources to compete with large agencies. Additionally, many agents do not have enough time to build customer relationships or upsell travel packages. SquadTrip developed its latest features to address these challenges and help travel businesses balance growth and profitability.
The group travel platform includes an organizer dashboard with centralized tools to build engaging itineraries while managing core functions like automating billing, setting up payment plans, and tracking revenue. Professionals in the travel industry can also establish trust among clients by using SquadTrip’s communication capabilities to send reminders and marketing content via email and text messages. With the add-on feature, agents can upsell by allowing travelers to select experiences like room upgrades, spa packages, or dining.
“We’re always monitoring trends in the travel industry and trying to find ways to solve our customers’ biggest problems,” says Darrien Watson, co-founder of SquadTrip. “We’re a payment collection platform, but we’re also an all-in-one solution that saves time so that travel agents and organizers can do more to successfully scale their businesses.”
Earlier this year, the software company officially launched and has powered over 10,000 payments. Founders Darrien Watson and Stevon Judd are college best friends who began their journey as entrepreneurs when they developed an event ticketing platform. SquadTrip was one of 12 startups that participated in the Build In Tulsa Techstars Accelerator, a program for businesses led by diverse founders. Known for appealing to millennial travelers, the SaaS platform hosts over 500 accounts for a broad range of group travel organizers.
“Initially, we focused on our ideal customers but discovered that our platform appeals to so many travel professionals and enthusiasts,” says Stevon Judd, co-founder of SquadTrip. “Our users include travel agents, destination wedding planners, retreat planners, and even leisure travelers who plan trips for family and friends.”
ABOUT SquadTrip
SquadTrip makes it easy for travel organizers to collect payments for group trips. The software solution provides professional tools to create tailored travel packages, schedule auto-billing, set up automatic reminders, and more. Founders Darrien Watson and Stevon Judd are passionate about connecting people through travel experiences and events. They developed the platform to help travel organizers grow their businesses and collect money with ease. To learn more, please visit https://www.squadtrip.com/.
email us here
