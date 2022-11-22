Submit Release
$100,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest, Conviction Of Suspect In 2003 Carroll County Murder

Maryland State Police News Release

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – As Maryland State Police continue to investigate the 2003 murder of a Carroll County man, the family of the victim is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the victim’s death.

The victim, Richard Atkins Jr., 30, of Westminster, Maryland, was found by family members beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted and robbery was motive in this case.

According to investigators, the person(s) responsible for Atkins’ death went to his apartment on or about Dec. 27, 2003 looking for money. When Adkins declined the request, he was beaten with a blunt object before those responsible stole cash and DVDs from the apartment.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.

Richard Atkins, Jr.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

