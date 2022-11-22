Creatio to Launch a Platform Update Introducing Composable Architecture with a Brand-new Freedom UI
The company will be unveiling the revolutionary composable approach to no-code app design and an updated Freedom UI during an upcoming virtual eventBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US , November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced an upcoming 8.0.6 platform release. The new version of Creatio’s platform will feature an updated composable architecture that will enable organizations to automate workflows and create apps faster than ever before. The key innovations will be presented during a virtual event on December 13, 2022 at 10 am EDT.
At the virtual release, Creatio will showcase its new composable platform capabilities and an enhanced Freedom UI. The new features of the 8.0.6 version will significantly simplify the application development process and provide end users with a slick and engaging experience. All the released features and capabilities are fully compatible with the previous versions of Creatio’s platform.
The online event will comprise of two parts. During the first part, the Creatio team will share its R&D vision and roadmap, key platform composability upgrades and an overview of the new UI. The team will also present the latest Marketplace applications from its community to extend the platform functionality. The second part will be dedicated to the in-depth overview session of the Creatio 8.0.6 updates for customers and partners. During the session, attendees will get a chance to connect with the Creatio product team and dive deeper into the new capabilities.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals, and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner, and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
