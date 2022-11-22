Prism Digital launches WhatsApp for Business API solutions exclusively for Real Estate businesses across the UAE

Prism Digital Marketing Agency WhatsApp for Business API solutions WhatsApp API Integration for Rozella Real Estate

Prism Digital, a Dubai based full-service digital marketing company launches the UAE’s first AI driven chatbot for the Real Estate sector.

The AI-driven Chatbots will help Real Estate businesses growth hack their communication via the customer's mobile-based WhatsApp app” — Lovetto Nazareth

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prism Digital, a Dubai based full-service digital marketing company launches the UAE’s first AI driven chatbot for the Real Estate sector on a verified WhatsApp for Business number exclusively for the people attending Real Estate events in the region. This easy to access integration will help businesses in the Real Estate space to showcase properties and promote content with images and videos, post documents, broadcast bulk campaigns, share new updates, property related information and offers in addition to empowering businesses to collect data, generate leads as well as share complete customer generated responses for the benefit of the customers.

If anybody replies, live agent access can be enabled whereby multiple agents can chat with the customers via the verified number. The bot can also pre-empt questions and guide the customers with their queries. As it is flexible to integrate with real estate CRMs.

With a cumulative database of over 7.5 Million WhatsApp users in the UAE alone, WhatsApp for Business API chatbot powered by Prism is designed to enable the Real Estate industry in the region to come together and connect on this platform. Investors, brokers, developers, partners, stakeholders, media, industry thought-leaders and people involved or potentially looking to get involved in the Real Estate industry can participate and engage with one another.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital comments, “WhatsApp-based customer engagement tools are revolutionizing the customer engagement ecosystem for the Real Estate industry. The AI-driven Chatbots will help Real Estate businesses growth hack their communication via the customer's mobile-based WhatsApp app. These chatbots also help businesses to leverage their marketing efforts thereby reducing the advertising budget and progressively generate meaningful leads. With this technology, we are set to become the pioneers of digital transformation in the UAE’s real estate sector by creating benchmark solutions and brewing innovative marketing tactics for strategic customer engagement. We hope to create another case study with this project and continue to contribute with our valued services to brands across the region.”

Mr. Javed Sami, Manager at MADA Properties shared, “As a real estate business, it’s important to reach the customers very quickly and effectively. Targeted marketing makes it faster and easier to approach the customer and become accessible to them. The Whatsapp bot services helps the customers to be updated with what we are promoting and allows them to understand the services of MADA Properties. As a service, Prism did a good job in pitching the idea and executing it and we are successfully able to generate leads through this integration.”

Mr. Mohammad Hamza, Founder of Rozella Real Estate shared, “It has been our pleasure to work with the very competent team at Prism led by Mr. Lovetto Nazareth. We have entrusted Prism to provide our end-to-end branding, digital, and social media solutions and they have delivered high quality services with immense professionalism and within the agreed timelines. Right from creating our collaterals, website design and development, optimizing SEO and SEM, and garnering great social media engagement, we are delighted to work together with Prism’s extensive team of experts for all our marketing needs.”

WhatsApp Chatbot can be inserted in Ad Campaigns, on the website to track visitors, procure data to target new investors and target intent driven investors. WhatsApp Chatbot can communicate with customers in over 50 languages and can be programmed to respond 24x7 to more than 15,000 commands ranging from sharing information, updates, new project launches, responding to customer queries, sending bulk messages and leveraging complete marketing campaigns to customers to sell properties with an influx of information that highly engages the community.

Everybody attending Cityscape Dubai 2022 or interested in the Real Estate business can register under the number +971 43 28 8718. Once keyed in, one will be automatically enrolled in the Dubai Real Estate Club to procure details related to Real Estate in the UAE.

About Prism:

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai that specializes in creating and managing creative campaigns and performance-based digital advertising campaigns that produce real results. The agency has years of experience in creating ad campaigns for restaurants, hotel chains, entertainment venues, and tourism locations. Having worked with companies in the tourism sector and the aviation industry, Prism Digital has a huge database of 45 Million profiles that have either visited Dubai or are planning to visit Dubai at some point in time. Prism Digital is an acclaimed performance marketing and media buying agency in the region that provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to over 150 clients providing SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies to boost their business. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism-me.com