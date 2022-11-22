Piktochart Launches Its Affiliate Program With 20% Lifetime Commission
Piktochart enables users to easily create videos and visuals, from infographics and presentations to reports, posters, and more.
The company announces a rewards system for influencers, content creators, business professionals, and educators who promote the visual content tool.PENANG, MALAYSIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart announces the launch of its rewards program for affiliates interested in promoting the platform. This move is part of the company’s commitment to share revenues generated with the help of its members.
With 11 million users worldwide, the information design tool is used by professionals, educators, and students to create high-quality visuals and videos online. By using features like drag-and-drop and having access to thousands of templates, images, icons, and illustrations, everyone can create visual content without being trained in graphic design.
The Piktochart platform includes an extensive library of templates of infographics, posters, presentations, reports, printables, banners, charts, social media graphics, and much more. All templates are public and can be edited with a free Piktochart account.
Influencers and Piktochart users who support the platform can join the Affiliate Program. As affiliates, they can earn recurrent commissions from new users they refer and who stay on a paid plan. For this launch, Piktochart offers up to 20% lifetime commissions for new customers.
“We constantly receive positive feedback from our users, and they are happy to talk about Piktochart and share their experience with their peers. We’ve decided to launch the Affiliate Program to strengthen our collaboration with them and reward their support. Being a bootstrapped company, Piktochart has grown through customer satisfaction with the product and endorsement. As we continue to add more features and further develop the tool, we want to celebrate the wins with our users. Through the Affiliate Program, members join in the success as the company grows,” said Carmen Phang, Customer Support Manager at Piktochart.
Everyone with an audience or a communication channel can join the Piktochart Affiliate Program. The commissions are paid automatically through a dedicated system. Learn more about the requirements and terms on the company’s website.
About Piktochart
Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters an effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.
Andreea Zaharia
Piktochart
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn