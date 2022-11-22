George Weber-Kramer joins MCE as Head of CSM Canada
MCE has enhanced the expertise of its CSM team in Canada by appointing the former Rogers Director of Device and Product Management
We are pleased to welcome George to lead our CSM team in Canada. Without a doubt, his broad experience and knowledge will help us mobilize the consumer experience of Canada's tier-1 mobile providers”TORONTO, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd., the global leader in mobile device lifecycle management, announced today it has appointed George Weber-Kramer as the Head of CSM in Canada. George joins the organization with almost two decades of experience working for Canada's largest telecommunications operator.
— Eitan Linker, MCE Systems’ Chief Commercial Officer
Prior to joining MCE, George was the Director of Device and Product Management at Rogers Communications, where he developed a strategic roadmap to support device affordability initiatives such as Residual Value Programs, Trade in, Financing – Device/Accessories, Certified Pre-Owned, Walk-in Repair, and Insurance/Warranty Programs that drove margins of more than $100M.
Previously, he served as Group Product Manager, where he accelerated Data Revenue and subscriber growth through successful bundling strategies, and as Product Manager for Voice Product Management. Before joining Rogers, he worked for Bell and Toshiba.
“I understand the digital device lifecycle ecosystem from a consumer and carrier perspective,” says George. “This expertise comes from delivering innovative device services to the Canadian Telecommunications market for almost two decades, including financing, trade-in, warranty, repair, and IoT support.”
With his considerable experience working with Canada's leading mobile carrier, George has deep insight into what factors should be considered when selecting a solutions provider. “Look for a Partner who places customer experience at the heart of what they do, and as a result, customers will achieve higher revenue, better CLV, and higher NPS, this is something MCE excels at.”
"Canada is an advanced market with customers and end-users who expect a frictionless and digital-first level of customer service,” says Eitan Linker, MCE's Chief Commercial Officer. “As MCE looks to the future, we are pleased to welcome George to lead our CSM team in Canada. Without a doubt, his broad experience and knowledge will help us mobilize the consumer experience of Canada's tier-1 mobile providers."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ENDS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Editor’s Notes:
MCE is the pioneer in mobile device lifecycle management for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE’s industry-leading solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and care to trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. MCE. Mobilizing Customer Experiences. Visit www.mce.systems
Read more at www.mce.systems
Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mce-systems
Visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mceSystems
Media contact:
MCE Systems Ltd.
E: melle.a@mce-sys.com
5WPR For MCE Systems
MCE Systems Ltd.
email us here
Company Contact:
MCE Systems Ltd.
E: kobi.f@mce-sys.com
Melle Amade
MCE Systems
+1 310-463-2328
email us here