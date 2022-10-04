MCE Systems Appoints New VP, Strategic Accounts, David Kovacs
David Kovacs, VP Strategic Accounts, MCE Systems
Highlighting its commitment to its customers in the United States, MCE continues to grow its executive team
We anticipate Dave will be on track to drive our sales as we continue to expand and introduce our dDLM platform into the evolving American marketplace”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd. (MCE), the global leader in digital Device Lifecycle Management (dDLM), announced today it has appointed David Kovacs to the position of Vice President, Strategic Accounts. Kovacs will be responsible for leading sales strategy and execution for assigned United States key accounts.
— Eitan Linker, MCE Systems’ Chief Commercial Officer
Kovacs is a highly experienced technology sales executive with deep expertise in management consulting. His work has included sourcing, developing, and closing enterprise deals with Fortune 500 companies in the telecommunications industry. He has a proven track record of meeting and exceeding quota of up to $34M in annual revenues.
“Dave’s background is well-aligned with MCE’s accelerated growth in the Americas,” says Eitan Linker, MCE Systems’ Chief Commercial Officer. “We anticipate Dave will be on track to drive our sales as we continue to expand and introduce our dDLM platform into the evolving American marketplace. Our dDLM platform is set to ease the burdens currently experienced by telcos who strive to provide an excellent customer experience and consumers who are struggling to manage their own devices from the comfort of their own homes.”
“I’m thrilled to be joining MCE at a pivotal time in their trajectory,” says David Kovacs, VP, Strategic Accounts for MCE. “They are a pioneer in the field of device lifecycle management and have grown to be the leading provider of dDLM. With their proven technology platform, a global client list of more than 80 mobile operators and partners, and a team of dedicated, passionate professionals there is a great opportunity to deliver true innovation through the telecommunications industry.”
Prior to joining MCE, Kovacs held executive positions in other global mobile application development companies leading go-to-market strategies and consistently driving growth. His focus has always been on delivering true solutions to address client pain points and finding ways to deliver the results customers need to grow their businesses. Kovacs is based in New Jersey and similar to his intense focus in business, he is also an avid outdoors enthusiast enjoying hiking, skiing, and running. MCE looks forward to expanding with Kovacs on our team.
About MCE Systems:
MCE is the pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE’s industry-leading dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and care to trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. MCE. Mobilizing Customer Experiences. Visit www.mce.systems
Media contact:
5WPR For MCE Systems
E: mcesystems@5wpr.com
Company Contact:
MCE Systems Ltd.
Melle Amade
MCE Systems
+1 3104632328
email us here