Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,494 in the last 365 days.

MCE Systems Appoints New VP, Strategic Accounts, David Kovacs

David Kovacs, VP Strategic Accounts, MCE Systems

Highlighting its commitment to its customers in the United States, MCE continues to grow its executive team

We anticipate Dave will be on track to drive our sales as we continue to expand and introduce our dDLM platform into the evolving American marketplace”
— Eitan Linker, MCE Systems’ Chief Commercial Officer
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd. (MCE), the global leader in digital Device Lifecycle Management (dDLM), announced today it has appointed David Kovacs to the position of Vice President, Strategic Accounts. Kovacs will be responsible for leading sales strategy and execution for assigned United States key accounts.

Kovacs is a highly experienced technology sales executive with deep expertise in management consulting. His work has included sourcing, developing, and closing enterprise deals with Fortune 500 companies in the telecommunications industry. He has a proven track record of meeting and exceeding quota of up to $34M in annual revenues.

“Dave’s background is well-aligned with MCE’s accelerated growth in the Americas,” says Eitan Linker, MCE Systems’ Chief Commercial Officer. “We anticipate Dave will be on track to drive our sales as we continue to expand and introduce our dDLM platform into the evolving American marketplace. Our dDLM platform is set to ease the burdens currently experienced by telcos who strive to provide an excellent customer experience and consumers who are struggling to manage their own devices from the comfort of their own homes.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining MCE at a pivotal time in their trajectory,” says David Kovacs, VP, Strategic Accounts for MCE. “They are a pioneer in the field of device lifecycle management and have grown to be the leading provider of dDLM. With their proven technology platform, a global client list of more than 80 mobile operators and partners, and a team of dedicated, passionate professionals there is a great opportunity to deliver true innovation through the telecommunications industry.”

Prior to joining MCE, Kovacs held executive positions in other global mobile application development companies leading go-to-market strategies and consistently driving growth. His focus has always been on delivering true solutions to address client pain points and finding ways to deliver the results customers need to grow their businesses. Kovacs is based in New Jersey and similar to his intense focus in business, he is also an avid outdoors enthusiast enjoying hiking, skiing, and running. MCE looks forward to expanding with Kovacs on our team.

About MCE Systems:

MCE is the pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE’s industry-leading dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and care to trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. MCE. Mobilizing Customer Experiences. Visit www.mce.systems


Media contact:
5WPR For MCE Systems
E: mcesystems@5wpr.com

Company Contact:
MCE Systems Ltd.

Melle Amade
MCE Systems
+1 3104632328
email us here

You just read:

MCE Systems Appoints New VP, Strategic Accounts, David Kovacs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.