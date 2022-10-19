MCE Systems Achieves ISO Certification for Quality Management
Security for device management infrastructure is a key focus of new certification achieved
Our telco customers can be confident that the privacy of their data and that of their customers is protected when they use our solutions”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd. (MCE), the global leader in mobile device lifecycle management, has achieved ISO 900003:2018 certification, which provides guidance for the application of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001: 2015 to the acquisition, supply, development, operation, and maintenance of computer software and related support services.
— Kobi Friedman, COO and Member of the Board of Directors, MCE
ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management Systems requires each organization to adopt a quality management system to advance sustainable development initiatives. Implementing ISO 9001:2015 allows an organization to provide products and services that consistently meet customer statutory and regulatory requirements, while addressing risks and opportunities. Focusing on this International Standard promotes the adoption of a process approach when developing, implementing and improving the effectiveness of a quality management system.
Achieving ISO 900003:2018 certification status provides assurance to MCE customers that their products and services fulfill critical telco user-privacy requirements. It also signals their ongoing commitment to the implementation and continual improvement of their information security management systems.
The certification is an extension of the ISO 9000 family of quality management systems (QMS). It ensures MCE satisfies legislative and regulatory obligations connected to its digital device lifecycle management (dDLM) solutions while also delivering a frictionless and consistent level of service to mobile operators and other stakeholders.
“This allows us to provide the most secure device management infrastructure to our telecoms industry customers,” adds Kobi Friedman, COO, and Member of the Board of Directors, MCE. “Our telco customers can be confident that the privacy of their data and that of their customers is protected when they use our solutions. We will continue to invest in and improve our information security management system to maintain this high level of protection for our customers.”
This accreditation adds the already-existing ISO 27001, 14001, and 9001 certifications and supersedes ISO 90003-2015, for which MCE Systems was previously accredited.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ENDS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
About MCE Systems:
MCE is the pioneer in mobile device lifecycle management for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE’s industry-leading solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and care, to trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. MCE. Mobilizing Customer Experiences. Visit www.mce.systems
Media contact:
5WPR For MCE Systems
E: mcesystems@5wpr.com
Company Contact:
MCE Systems Ltd.
E: kobi.f@mce-sys.com
Melle Amade
MCE Systems
+1 310-463-2328
email us here