Nominations Open for International Business Magazine Awards 2023 to be held at Dubai on Nov 4

To Know more, call us at +971 547128355 or mail us at info@intlbm.com A Physical Trophy with your company's name engraved will be presented at the venue in Dubai on November 4 Certificate to Honor the Best in Business from Banking, Finance, Real Estate, Energy, Healthcare, Lifestyle, Technology and more

International Business Magazine Awards 2023 is going to be held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on November 4. This is your chance to expand your global network.

2022 witnessed a lot of disruptions and emergence of new players in several sectors. This award is conducted to acknowledge the contributions and the dedications and to 'Honor the Best in Business'.” — Shankar V S, CEO of International Business Magazine

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine, a Dubai-based online business news portal and one of the top awards recognition brands across the GCC region has revealed the dates for its next edition of Annual Awards. The 6th Edition, International Business Magazine Awards 2023, will be held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on November 4.

This year’s edition is going to be even grander with the onboarding of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super speciality center as the Gold Sponsors and Warba Bank as the Silver Sponsors for the event. Randella Wines joins this edition as the Table Cloth Sponsor. A broad portfolio of media partners equally supports us from across the globe. This includes MediaXpose, Security Middle East, Smart Money Match, Mid East Info, U Today, GCC Business News, and more.

The event will be attended by top entrepreneurs, some of the biggest investment firms, and influential CXOs from some of the biggest corporate houses. It will also be attended by some of the most powerful bureaucrats in the GCC regions.

This event will be the perfect opportunity to expand your network and spread your market reach. This is a once-in-a-year opportunity to interact with successful personalities from across the sector. Stay tuned to International Business Magazine to know about all the 200+ participants for the 2023 edition.

International Business Magazine Awards 2023 delivers maximum benefits and top-of-the-line luxurious experiences to its Sponsors. The benefits include -

-Video Interviews and Photoshoots

-Running Title on the screen

-Corporate Ad videos at the venue

-Online articles and banners

-Print articles and banners

-Premium Luxurious Accommodations in Dubai

-Press Releases

-Prority Seatings

-Personal Butler Services

-Keynote Speech

-Travel Arrangements to the Venue

-Grand Performance by International Artists

-Exquisite Food and Beverages by top chefs

And more……..

Nominations for the Awards ceremony are now open. You can file in your nominations here - https://intlbm.com/Nomination/

The nomination process is completely free. Once the details are filled in, it will be sent out to a few of our expert jury members. Our jury members are distinguished personalities from the global business community who are well-versed with various sectors and the latest developments in the industry. Check out the award winners of the 2022 edition here - https://intlbm.com/Awardlist-2022/

For more enquiries regarding the best possible experience at our awards ceremony, kindly drop a mail to info@intlbm.com or call us at +971547128355.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that Includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

https://intlbm.com/

Are you Nominated for International Business Magazine Awards 2023?