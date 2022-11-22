Global C4ISR Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

C4ISR Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "C4ISR Market Report 2022” forecasts the c4isr market size to reach a value of $73.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.58%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The C4ISR market share is expected to reach $89.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.99%.

Increasing global territorial tensions around the world have contributed to the growth of the C4ISR market going forward.

C4ISR Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the C4ISR market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on product innovation to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), an Israel-based defence company, launched a new electronic warfare system called Scorpius. This defence system works on active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology and enables armed forces to combat full-scale threats such as missiles, and drone ships, effectively disrupting radar, data communications, and electronic sensors. The product offers electronic warfare capabilities to various domains.

C4ISR Market Overview

The C4ISR market consists of the sale of C4ISR or related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by the armed forces for planning military operations and communication to collect critical reconnaissance and surveillance data for decision making. C4ISR refers to command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance that are advanced facilities, equipment, and systems. These systems used next-generation networks and rely on sophisticated satellites for secure and resilient communication, these systems play a key role in the operation and defence purposes of the armed forces.

C4ISR Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval, Space.

• By Solution: Hardware, Application Software, Services.

• By Application: Intelligence, Communication, Command, Computer, Electronics.

• By End User: Defence and Space, Commercial.

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB

C4ISR Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth c4isr global market research. The market report analyzes c4isr global market size, c4isr global market segments, c4isr global market growth drivers, c4isr market growth across geographies, and c4isr market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

