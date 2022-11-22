Hubject partners with Advenir to offer eRoaming opportunities to French eMobility players
Hubject, the facilitator of the largest eRoaming network, is offering further opportunities for French eMobility player by joining the Advenir program.BERLIN, GERMANY, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The French charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is strong and well connected due to the financial support charging point operators receive when connecting their charging stations to the larger network and enabling eRoaming through the Advenir Program. Hubject, the facilitator of the largest international eRoaming network, is offering further opportunities for French eMobility player by joining the Advenir program.
France has been a forerunner for eMobility since the inception of electric transportation: with 71.000 charging points in place to date, France now has one of the best charging infrastructures for EV drivers. The French government has made this development possible by subsidising the cost of establishing charging points with the Advenir program and making eRoaming a priority to their national strategy for zero-emission mobility. Hubject’s intercharge network is now part of the Advenir program. This is a great step forward for the French eMobility landscape, as this development offers new opportunities for players in the French eMobility industry to take advantage of Hubject’s international expertise.
Advenir was brought to life in 2016 with the goal of establishing a foothold for emission-free transportation. Led by Avere-France, in partnership with EcoCO2, the Ministry of Ecological Transition and ADEME within the framework of the energy savings certificate scheme, the Advenir program is one of the main funding schemes for charging stations. The program is aiming to finance the installation of 125,000 charging points across France by 2025 with a budget of 320 million Euro. To prove the success of the program, Advenir tracks the charging transactions of all subsidised charging points.
"Avere-France is delighted to have Hubject as a member of our association. We know that we can count on Hubject’s active contribution to Avere's mission of accelerating the development of electric mobility in France. Moreover, Avere-France congratulates Hubject on joining the Advenir programme, a vital step towards the development of a national network of interoperable charging infrastructure.,” says Antoine Herteman, President of Avere.
EV charging projects of all kinds are eligible for the subsidy scheme: from individuals who are installing private charging point in their homes, companies who want to offer charging points at the workplace in a collective building, to charging point operators (CPOs) who are establishing publically accessible charging points.
For CPOs, the Advenir program comes with stipulations that advance the interoperability of the overall charging infrastructure. Setting up charging points is not enough to receive the full subsidy; CPOs who want to receive financial grants for their help in setting up the French EV infrastructure must connect their charging stations with an eRoaming hub to guarantee interoperability and a seamless charging experience for EV drivers.
Now that Hubject has joined the Advenir program, French CPOs can sign up to intercharge, the largest international eRoaming network.
“Establishing a strong eRoaming network with exceptional interoperability is of utmost importance, and interoperability is the DNA of the intercharge network. Already, Hubject is supporting French CPOs in scaling internationally by drawing in new international EMPs into the French market. We strongly believe by supporting Advenir in reaching their goal of 125.000 interconnected charging points we will solidify the French market as a leader in EV Charging,” states Hubject CEO Christian Hahn.
While a core team of French Hubject employees has been present in France over the past years and has collaborated closely with French partners such as Chargemap, Freshmile, Total Energies, Modulo, SDEY and syndicates of Burgundy, the company also brings years of experience in handling the needs of an ever more international EV charging infrastructure to the table. Hubject subsidiaries in the US and China are already taking on the challenges of guiding the mobility transitions in these unique locations. The entry into Advenir opens the door for a similar restructuring of Hubject’s operational presence within France.
The French Hubject team will help local CPOs attract international EMPs and scale their businesses substantially. And the Hubject platform can handle that growth: currently, Hubject accounts for more than 50 million transactions a year with unparalleled stability to its management platform. Over the past ten years, Hubject has fostered interoperability of EV charging with its eRoaming network intercharge and its more than one thousand CPO and EMP partners globally.
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,250 B2B partners across 52 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject’s headquarters are in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai.
A propos de l’Avere-France
L’Avere-France est l’association nationale pour le développement de la mobilité électrique. Créée en 1978 pourreprésenter l’ensemble de l’écosystème de l’électro-mobilité dans les domaines industriel, commercial,institutionnel ou associatif, elle a pour objectif de faire la promotion de l’utilisation des véhicules électriques ethybrides rechargeables. L’Avere-France rassemble aujourd’hui plus de 220 adhérents.
Megan Pini
Hubject GmbH
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn