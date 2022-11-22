kul grilles Celebrates 10th Year in Business

The 10-year kull grilless success story celebrates modern design quality products and improved home efficiency.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It may have started as a fluky hunch, but it has grown into an innovative and exceptional, 10-year success story.

When the founding members of kul grilles were working on a marketing kit for a commercial floor register manufacturer and couldn’t find attractive, modern looking grilles to accent their home, they took a couple of the leftover floor vent covers home, to replace the old floor registers in their homes. Word of mouth from their guests was the spark that initially made “those cool grilles” a hit.

Fast forward 10 years, and tens of thousands of sleek and stunning floor registers in many impressive homes in the world, kul grilles celebrates a dynamic 10 years in business, as an internationally sought-after supplier of beautiful---and efficient---home floor registers.

It is also 10 years of earning respect with the kull grilles product, which is all metal construction of the highest quality aluminum, and all made in North America.

After 10 years of innovative design, kull grilles are recognized as the perfect finishing accessory for every home. Kull grilles are available in six modern finishes to suit any architectural and design option.

“We manufacture a variety of configurations,” a kull grilles spokesperson explained. “From long, linear design features to large square return air grilles, we help complete the customized vision. And there’s a range of modern, minimalist finishes to suit every modern home. From hand finished Brushed Chrome grilles to kul grilles Coated and Anodized (Glacier Frost, Black Monolith, and Wenge Brown) finishes, durable and resistant to chipping, scratching, and corrosion.”

The 10-year success story also emphasizes the kull grilles uniqueness in that, unlike ordinary painted finishes, the kull grilles anodizing coating is not applied to the surface. The existing aluminum oxide is enhanced and grown out from the aluminum, creating a much harder surface and more resistant to corrosion and abrasion.

In addition to the clean, modern look, kull grilles are also important for a home’s efficiency. Kull grilles not only protect the home’s HVAC system from debris, they increase the home’s heating and cooling efficiency, and even lower monthly utility bills.

“As we celebrate 10-years in business,” the spokesperson added, “we are solidly committed to supporting our community of builders, architects, designers, and modern home enthusiasts with the best support possible. It’s what earning our excellent 10-year reputation is all about.”

For more information, please visit https://kulgrilles.com/pages/about-us-kul-vent-covers and www.kulgrilles.com/blogs/news

