Sepura Selects Softil’s MCPTX Technology to Launch First Responder Handheld, Vehicle MCX Devices and Applications
Adopting Softil’s technology enables Sepura to offer its MCX devices to worldwide markets ensuring interoperability with all MCX servers
Bringing enhanced MCX communication vehicle and handheld solutions to market and ensuring their interoperability with all MCX servers is achieved through Softil’s enabling MCPTX technology.”ISRAEL, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission-critical communications (MCX) device provider Sepura and the world’s leading MCX solutions enabler Softil today jointly announce that Softil’s Mission Critical Push-to Talk, Data and Video (MCPTX) Software Development Kit (SDK) has been adopted by Sepura to support its Android OS-based broadband vehicle and handheld communication devices and applications.
— Peter Hudson, Sepura’s Chief Technology Officer
The announcement underlines Sepura’s continued commitment to provide interoperable communications solutions to meet the needs of mission and business critical users, leveraging both narrowband and broadband technologies, to provide robust mission-critical communications provided by TETRA combined with the rich communications offered by MCX technology for broadband vehicle and handheld solutions. First responders in blue light agencies as well as users in commercial and business-critical environments such as mining and transportation will be the first to benefit.
Sepura’s MCX devices support Mission Critical Voice (MCPTT) and data (MCData) features. Built on the Android operating system, the devices provide compatibility with a wide range of applications which have been designed to run on existing Android smartphones and tablets. Sepura has chosen to add MCX capabilities as part of the device’s firmware which is the only way to guarantee full utilisation of device’s powerful hardware capabilities. This, in turn, dramatically enhances the user experience and delivers best-of-breed performance and stringent adherence to standard and service provider specific KPIs.
“Sepura brings together devices and data applications to create compelling solutions that enable customers in over 100 countries to address the demanding operational challenges they face every day,” says Peter Hudson, Sepura’s Chief Technology Officer. “Bringing enhanced MCX communication vehicle and handheld solutions to market and ensuring their interoperability with all MCX servers in the most cost and time-efficient way is achieved through the adoption of Softil’s enabling MCPTX technology.”
“Sepura is a leader in public safety communications solutions and Softil is delighted to partner with the company to begin this new journey into the burgeoning MCX market,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “The adoption of our SDK for its new ranges of vehicle devices and handhelds will ensure interoperability with the growing MCX ecosystem.”
Ensuring interoperability of varying MCX systems avoids silos and enables first responders to better communicate amongst themselves during routine daily tasks and during major disasters.
Sepura’s hybrid vehicle device, the SCU3, providing both MCX broadband and TETRA capabilities is an evolution of its proven TETRA solution deployed today by more than two million public safety and mission-critical users around the world. The device along with its Mobile Device Management solution becomes a complete vehicle communication hub giving customers a clear upgrade path for their mission-critical communications needs.
Sepura’s SCU3 broadband vehicle device has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Global Certification Forum’s (GCF) technical requirements for the certification of devices incorporating 3GPP technologies and functionalities, ensuring its compatibility for use on mobile networks around the world using 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.
Softil, the world’s leader in delivering standards-based, fully tested, interoperable, market proven IP communications solutions, has been the prime enabler of MCX markets for the past five years. Its MCX-enabling technology is now at the heart of the mission-critical market in public safety which analysts see as a market surpassing $20 billion by 2028.
Softil’s MCX enabling technology allows developers to quickly build standards-based, best-of-breed solutions destined for any network and ensures full assurance of interoperability with other standards-based tools entering the MCX product ecosystem.
Softil’s enabling technology works on all common operating systems including Windows, (many flavours of) Linux, Android and iOS. iOS and Android are the personal operating systems of most First Responders while Linux and Windows are commonly used for vehicle, train and other embedded devices and solutions.
About Softil’s BEEHD/MCPTX technology
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 17 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Sepura
Sepura is a recognised global leader in the development and supply of devices, accessories and applications for mission-critical and business-critical communications. Based in the UK’s Cambridge technology hub, Sepura provides local support through its global footprint, and is a trusted partner to public safety users and commercial customers in the Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) market. Sepura’s comprehensive solutions for critical communications enable customers to address the demanding operational challenges they face. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in March 2022.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
