OmegaPro: Football Legends Rekindle Rivalries Ahead Of 2022 FIFA World Cup

The second edition of the OmegaPro Legends Cup took place in Maldives with football legends.

MALE, MALDIVES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-awaited second edition of the star-studded OmegaPro Legends Cup took place in Maldives with football legends, just weeks before the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA Worldcup in Qatar.

Global Marketing Leader OmegaPro took over Maldives with more than 1000 people to create the second edition of the Legends Cup in Maldives in the first week of November. We witnessed the likes of – Spanish great Carles Puyol, who also spent a lot of time in FC Barcelona with Lionel Messi, Nigeria and PSG icon Jay Jay Okocha, Bacary Sagna, the french footballer whom Arsène Wenger described as the best right-back in the Premier League, and more send ripples down the Indian Ocean – as they laced up their boots one more time to create the greatest football event in the recent times.

OmegaPro-Football Relationship

Football has always been closely associated with the OmegaPro community, be it the Legends Cup or the organization’s life-transforming retreats. Coalescing sports with business has always remained an integral part of its vision of inspiring people to become good leaders to shape the world for a better tomorrow.

For instance, during the biggest event in Panama City’s history in June, more than 10,000 members of the OmegaPro community were enthralled by special appearances of celebrated footballers like Ronaldinho, current Brazilian sensation Vini Jr., Argentine wizard Paulo Dybala, Jefferson Farfán and more.

In May, OmegaPro hosted the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle “OmegaPro Legends Cup” under the mighty Burj Khalifa. We saw the behemoths of the soccer realm, Brazil’s World Cup winners Ronaldinho and Kaka, Portuguese superstar Luis Figo, fellow World Cup winners Marco Materazzi (Italy), Youri Djorkaeff (France), Iker Casillas (Spain) and others took Dubai by storm, taking part in what culminated into an epic showdown. Other notable participants included ex-Colombia midfielder Carlos Valderrama, Holland great Wesley Sneijder and former England captain John Terry. The inaugural edition of the Legends Cup was THE EVENT to remember.

OmegaPro went on all cylinders to not only live up to it but to far exceed the spectacle that was the Legends Cup.

OmegaPro just did that!

12 teams from around the world competed in what was called the OmegaPro Diamond Cup tournament to set up the perfect climax for the football legends to show them how it is done.

The atmosphere was set for the fans gathered from all over the globe to witness their beloved legends boot up one more time.

The world witnessed former players – Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragón, centre-back Mario Yepes, Italian centre-back and Worldcup winner Marco Materazzi, Mexican defender Ricardo Osorio, Argentine midfielder Esteban Cambiasso, German striker Kevin Kurányi, French right-back Bacary Sagna, centre-back Eric Abidal, winger Robert Pires, Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha, Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert, Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary and Spanish defender Carles Puyol put on a nail-biting football spectacle.

Also in attendance were former Indian cricketer, IPL legend and OmegaPro’s brand ambassador Suresh Raina and Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty cheering on the players.

Three rounds of pure, unperturbed soccer supremacy was on display. The footballers went toe-to-toe with each other, and a penalty shoot-out was needed to decide who took home the Legends Cup. The legends showed the world why they are still the pinnacle of world football.

The second edition of the OmegaPro Legends Cup had it all!

There is certainly no doubt that this event will go down as the biggest event in the history of Maldives for a long time to come.