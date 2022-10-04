Jay Jay Okocha To Play OmegaPro's First Ever Island Football Match In Maldives

Jay Jay Okocha in action during the OmegaPro Legends Cup Faryd Mondragón showing sublime goalkeeping skills during OmegaPro Legends Cup Marco Materazzi displaying exceptional dribbling skills

Global Education platform OmegaPro & Football legends Jay-Jay Okocha, Mondragón, Materazzi & more will play in the first ever island football match In Maldives.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Jay Jay Okocha is tagged as ‘so good they named him twice’, due to his phenomenal skills

• Okocha, Mondragón, Materazzi, Osorio and more are gearing up to play in OmegaPro’s First Island football match in Maldives

Global Education platform OmegaPro, Football legends Jay-Jay Okocha, Mondragón, World Cup winner Marco Materazzi, Bollywood Superstars, Influencers more are joining hands to create a one-of-kind event on the island of Maldives. It is being speculated to become the biggest event in the history of the transcendent island.

Only a few could create magic like Jay-Jay could

Regarded as one of the greatest football players to arise from Africa, Okocha took part in three FIFA World Cup squads representing the Nigerian national football team, earning 73 caps in total. This global icon was known for his stepover and trademark turns, tricks, control, dribbling, technique, turn of pace and an array of tricks with the ball. Apart from this, Okocha was supremely confident being on the field. Jay-Jay Okocha also took part in the OmegaPro Legends Cup, held in Dubai, earlier this year.

Pelé once named him to his list of the top 125 best living footballers. His flair on the ball was what made fans hold their breath in anticipation. He could juggle, change pace, use trademark turns and stepovers, and just all-out result in trickery to deceive his opponent and move the ball down the field.

The World of OmegaPro

To be headlined by football legends, Bollywood superstars, world’s leading motivational speakers, success coaches, social media influencers and more, between November 2nd and 7th, this edition of the OmegaPro Diamond Trip is all set to become the biggest event in the history of the island.

The mighty Nigerian football great Jay-Jay Okocha will grace the event with his presence. Not just with his presence, he, along with other football stars will play exhibition football games, volleyball, water sports and many other fun-filled activities over the week.

Recently, when asked about finding a player like him for the Nigerian national team or the Bundesliga, Okocha stated that it would be difficult if not impossible because he was a special player.

Other football stars who will lend Okocha a helping boot are the Colombian great Mondragón, FIFA World Cup winner, the Italian Marco Materazzi, German wizard Kevin Kurányi and more. Also, joining the festivities will be Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty, former Indian Cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina.

How is OmegaPro changing the game?

OmegaPro is a trailblazer in organising unique and life-transforming events. These events are targeted to change people’s mindsets on an esoteric level and program them on the pathway of assured success. Organised regularly and exclusively, OmegaPro events are designed to educate and cultivate a group and grow-as-one mentality. They build enthusiasm, commitment, and create a sense of shared experience and bonding to help people better work together. With a community-centric approach, OmegaPro strives to offer its community opportunities, education, training and strategies.

So far, 2022 has been the best year for the world of OmegaPro with 6 stunning mega-events. The year began with the first edition of the Global Convention Rise event, in the land of everything extravagant, Dubai. It was followed by a first-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime evening dedicated to greatest football icons – OmegaPro Legends Cup. Then, came the second edition of The Global Convention Rise and Global Diamond Trip in the sunny beauty of Panama. It was the biggest event in the history of Panama City, congregated by more than 15,000 people from more than 15 countries.

More recently, OmegaPro took a completely different approach and went on a unique, open-style rally through Europe to spread the importance of Peace, Humanity, Charity, Hope and more. The week-long rally traversed across 2800 kilometres of quaint, unperturbed beauty of the Balkans countries.

An Experience of A Lifetime

Vibrant culture, Pristine beaches, Sprawling greenery – The Maldives

Encompassing lush green forested terrains, white-sandy beaches, and the bluest of waters, the Maldives offers a perfectly blissful vacation to travellers. The Maldives houses captivating landmarks and offers numerous exhilarating activities to partake in, making it one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

The paradisiacal environment will serve as the perfect ballpark to pitch OmegaPro’s vision to “Break Barriers Through Education, and Shape Leaders Of Tomorrow”. The week-long event will be filled with a lot of fun, luxury, football, water sports, education, exuberance, recognition and more.

As OmegaPro looks forward to impacting and transforming more lives, it also aspires to become a one-stop destination with a global education platform for accessing fundamental tools, special materials, dedicated coaches and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

BIGGEST EVENT | Diamond Trip Maldives | Luxury Getaway | OmegaPro