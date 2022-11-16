Carles Puyol, Eric Abidal Attend The Biggest Event In Maldives

Pictured: Legendary footballers Carles Puyol and Mario Yepes snapped on arrival at the OmegaPro Diamond Cup in Maldives. Snapped: The picturesque island in Maldives hosted OmegaPro. Caught in action: A truly mesmerizing performance during Diamond Trip Maldives.

OmegaPro hosts an extravagant event in Maldives. The event was attended by Carles Puyol, Eric Abidal and more celebrities.

I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” — Mother Teresa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmegaPro took over Maldives for one whole week and organized the biggest event the island has ever seen. Headlined by Spanish and Barcelona great Carles Puyol, French wizard Eric Abidal, Colombian icon Faryd Mondragón, Bollywood superstars, Indian cricketers and more than 1000 members of the OmegaPro community congregated on the supremely exotic Siyam World in Maldives.

The one-week extravaganza was filled with celebration, education, live mentoring & group brainstorming sessions, football tournaments, and life-transforming self-empowerment sessions. This one-of-a-kind event will go down as the biggest event in the history of Maldives for a long time to come.

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” – Mother Teresa.

This was the prime motive that saw the dawn of the greatest event in the history of Maldives, spearheaded by global marketing leader OmegaPro.

Community – The focal point of human experience

OmegaPro sees these events to promote its ideology – “Grow as One”

One aspect of the community-centric approach is to increase self-esteem and cultivate a sense of belonging & oneness among the community members. It enables people to share personal relatedness and support the perpetual growth of each other, ourselves and our environment.

Leadership – The crux of success

"Leaders instill in their people a hope for success and a belief in themselves. Positive leaders empower people to accomplish their goals."

As the company is breaking ceilings and scaling newer heights, having the right people with the right mindset and drive is a critical component, not just for the benefit of the organization but also for the ever-growing community’s happiness and the business’s overall culture.

OmegaPro believes that when building a business, a leader and their team set out on a journey together. Part of building a strong relationship with the people who work with you is knowing how their goals align with the organization. Through this event, OmegaPro transformed many followers into truly inspirational leaders to shape a better tomorrow for their respective communities.

In Maldives, OmegaPro, with the help of its official strategic coach Eric Worre, set the direction and goals to help people converge toward a common goal, and empower them to reach their full potential and stay motivated. Eric Worre even put forth strategies to push the horizon and seek innovative ways to achieve unparalleled success.

The other aspect of the community-centred approach is to inculcate a sense of ownership in people. OmegaPro is a firm believer in the fact that one must feel personally and positively impacted by the success of the mission.

“Leadership is the cornerstone of a strong community.”

OmegaPro’s vision of “Breaking Barriers Through Education, Shaping Leaders Of Tomorrow” is being carried out through extensive training with unique and effective skill development programs. With resources customized to perfection by the greatest legends of the respective industries, OmegaPro is on its way to becoming the one-stop destination for accessing fundamental tools, special materials, dedicated coaches and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Other notable celebrities who serenaded the event were Faryd Mondragón (Colombian goalkeeper), Marco Materazzi (Italian centre-back and manager), Ricardo Osorio (Mexican defender), Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina midfielder), Kevin Kurányi (German striker), Bacary Sagna (French right-back), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigerian midfielder), Patrick Kluivert (Dutch striker, coach and sporting director), Eric Abidal (French centre-back), Robert Pires (French winger & coach), Mario Yepes (Colombian centre-back), Essam El-Hadary (Egyptian goalkeeper), Suresh Raina (Indian cricketer), and Suniel Shetty (Bollywood superstar).

The entire community rejoiced as they got a chance to greet, meet, interact and place football with all the global icons.

An ode to community

“Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.” - Nelson Mandela.

Celebrating victories and milestones is just as important as achieving and accomplishing them. Diamond Trip Maldives was all about honouring the phenomenal grit and determination shown by the diligent members of the community and getting them ready for the road forward.