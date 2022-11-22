VideoProc Converter Greets Black Friday Deals 2022 with Coupons and Updates

Black Friday Deals of VideoProc Converter

VideoProc from Digiarty kicks off the Black Friday deals 2022 today. It presents up to 52% off coupons and the updated version of VideoProc Converter (5.2).

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc team from Digiarty Software, an innovative multimedia software developer company, kicks off the annual Black Friday deals today and runs through December 1, 2022. It presents a whopping 52% discount and the updated version of VideoProc Converter (5.2). Shoppers can save big on the software “pack” to convert, compress, download, record, and edit media files while enjoying the new features:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm?ttref=w3bl-hyl-pr1122

“Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 sale drops early, and you can score 52 percent off of our VideoProc Converter software right now,” says Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc.

“About 4.6 million users chosen our software to address their problems of video/audio/DVD conversion, processing, and the like. They are loving VideoProc Converter for hardware acceleration, 4K capability, high quality, intuitive UI, and more. The new version 5.2 supports preserving alpha transparency, adds more presets of audio bit rate, and has made some user-friendly improvements.”

1. Preserving Alpha transparency while converting videos to MOV (ProRes 4444) or WebM (VP8/VP9).

Many users need to convert videos for further editing in their non-linear editing (NLE) systems, and they do not want to lose the alpha transparency. VideoProc Converter 5.2 embraces videos with alpha channels such as Apple ProRes 4444 (up to 16-bit), QuickTime Animation, GoPro Cineform, and VP8/VP9 and allows customers to keep the transparency while exported to MOV (ProRes 4444) or WebM (VP8/VP9). It makes it possible to change the container format (for example, convert MOV to WebM), resolution, fps, bit rate, or audio codec of a ProRes/VP8/VP9 video file without losing the original alpha transparency.

2. Adding the presets of 160 kbps and 320 kbps in the Bit Rate of audio.

Both 160 kbps and 320 kbps are popular audio bit rates. With the update, users can export virtually any video/audio file to 160 or 320 kbps for different needs.

At 160 kbps, users can get an acceptable audio quality, such as a perceptible but not annoying MP3, or almost imperceptible (Spotify) Ogg Vorbis. It is a good choice for mobile users to save bandwidth with little listening difference in perceived quality compared to higher bitrates.

320 kbps offers near-to-CD quality and delivers a pleasurable music listening experience. For example, Deezer applies 320 kbps MP3 for Premium+ users, Spotify provides 320 kbps Ogg Vorbis as Very High quality for Premium users, and Tida uses 320 kbps AAC for high-quality streaming. At 320 kbps, users can keep the high audio quality and make the details more detailed and emphasized.

3. Allowing users to increase the value of Bit Rate in Manual mode.

VideoProc Converter is fast enough to convert a video at up to 47x real-time speed. But some users prefer quality to encoding speed. The new feature enables users to increase the default Bit Rate value in Manual mode for getting a better result, or on the contrary, decrease the value to get a smaller output file size.

4. Saving the customized Bit Rate as a new profile.

VideoProc Converter 5.2 allows users to save the changed Bit Rate value as a new profile. Users can save the customized bitrate to determine the output video quality and file size for more convenient use in the future.

5. The Mac version adds the display of M1 or M2 on the hardware acceleration interface

If having an M1 or M2 Apple silicon chip in Mac, a user can see M1 or M2 as an option under Hardware Acceleration Engine and during the hardware-accelerated process.

Pricing and Availability

Shoppers can opt for a Premium 365, Lifetime License, or Family License of VideoProc Converter. The prices and discounts are different:

Premium 365 (1-year subscription / 3PC): 33% off, original price: $38.90, now $25.95 only;

Lifetime License (lifetime / 1PC): 49% off, original price: $78.90, now $39.95 only;

Family License (lifetime / 3-5 PCs): 52% off, original price: $119.90, now $57.95 only.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/