Fourtwenty Collections Founder and CEO, Marvina Thomas, Announces Company Expansion into Emerging New Mexico Marketplace

Marvina Thomas, founder and CEO at Fourtwenty Collections, announces company expansion into the New Mexico market. The Fourtwenty Collections Dispensary grand opening will take place Saturday, December 17, located at, 2215 S. Main St. in Suite A.

The new Fourtwenty Collections boutique is in a 6,000 square foot multi-use facility with 15 employees where 100% are minority and/or women. Thomas will also offer job opportunities to graduates of her nonprofit recovery program, Start Living Inc.