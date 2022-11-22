Submit Release
Fourtwenty Collections Founder and CEO, Marvina Thomas, Announces Company Expansion into Emerging New Mexico Marketplace

Marvina Thomas, founder and CEO at Fourtwenty Collections, announces company expansion into the New Mexico market. The Fourtwenty Collections Dispensary grand opening will take place Saturday, December 17, located at, 2215 S. Main St. in Suite A.

The new Fourtwenty Collections boutique is in a 6,000 square foot multi-use facility with 15 employees where 100% are minority and/or women. Thomas will also offer job opportunities to graduates of her nonprofit recovery program,, Start Living Inc.

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourtwenty Collections, a BIPOC-owned, Arizona-based cannabis company consisting of CBD skincare, THC and CBD-infused edibles, and a fashion line for men and women, today announced the expansion of their brand portfolio to the fast-emerging New Mexico market. The company recently secured a manufacturing, cultivation and retail license in the state, and will operate as a vertically integrated provider in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Fourtwenty Collections Dispensary grand opening in Las Cruces will take place Saturday, December 17, located at, 2215 S. Main St. in Suite A.

According to a recent report, less than 20 percent of all cannabis businesses are owned by women. And, black entrepreneurs account for less than 2 percent of the nation’s cannabis businesses. To change this narrative, Fourtwenty Collections is a 100 percent black, female-owned business that focuses on hiring BIPOC women. Their new location will be the first dispensary owned and managed by a team of BIPOC women in Las Cruces.

Thomas is a community-forward entrepreneur who also operates and self-funds the nonprofit, Start Living Inc. With multiple recovery home facilities in Arizona, the addiction recovery organization will now have locations in New Mexico, helping people in both states impacted from alcohol and substance use successfully reenter society.

“We are thrilled to expand our cannabis and nonprofit operations to New Mexico, and continue to help change more lives for the better,” said Thomas. “Fourtwenty Collections prides itself in giving back to its local communities while delivering original and trusted products to consumers.”

Alongside Thomas, Fourtwenty Collections is also led by company president Parisa Rad, who was named one of the most influential women in the industry by Women & Weed Magazine. Rad is a New Mexico native and New Mexico State University (NMSU) graduate. Rad and Thomas lead a team of 15 employees, where 100% of them are minority and/or women.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities to people in underrepresented communities,” Rad said. “Whether that is employing them at Fourtwenty Collections, or providing a safe haven for them at Start Living, our purpose and mission is much larger than just producing cannabis.”

The new Fourtwenty Collections boutique is in a 6,000 square foot multi-use facility, by NMSU off the I-20 and I-5 highways. The company plans to offer in-house job opportunities to Start Living Inc. program graduates after successful course completion, and additional women and minorities.

To learn more, visit ​​420-skincare.com and follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.

Fourtwenty Collections

Founded by Marvina Thomas, Fourtwenty Collections is an authorized, woman and minority owned cannabis company with headquarters in Arizona and New Mexico. The company has been serving the industry since 2016 after Thomas launched Fourtwenty Skincare with a handmade single bar of CBD-infused soap. With all-natural based ingredients, and materials, Fourtwenty Collections provides herbal products for the “modern god and goddess.” The Fourtwenty Collections company portfolio includes Fourtwenty Skincare, Fourtwenty Medibles, and Fourtwenty Fashion. The Fourtwenty Collections fashion line consisting of apparel and jewelry for men and women, has received many accolades for its innovation in the space, and was featured on the runway in Arizona at Phoenix Fashion Week in 2022.

Fourtwenty Collections gives back to underrepresented companies by donating and partnering with the 501(c)3 nonprofit, Start Living Inc., which helps people suffering from mental health issues, and substance addiction, to get the proper treatments and care to recover and successfully reenter society. To learn more, visit 420-skincare.com ​and follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.

Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0704
