Fourtwenty Collections Founder and CEO, Marvina Thomas, Announces Company Expansion into Emerging New Mexico Marketplace
Marvina Thomas, founder and CEO at Fourtwenty Collections, announces company expansion into the New Mexico market. The Fourtwenty Collections Dispensary grand opening will take place Saturday, December 17, located at, 2215 S. Main St. in Suite A.
“We are thrilled to expand our cannabis and nonprofit operations to New Mexico, and help change more lives for the better,” said Thomas.
According to a recent report, less than 20 percent of all cannabis businesses are owned by women. And, black entrepreneurs account for less than 2 percent of the nation’s cannabis businesses. To change this narrative, Fourtwenty Collections is a 100 percent black, female-owned business that focuses on hiring BIPOC women. Their new location will be the first dispensary owned and managed by a team of BIPOC women in Las Cruces.
Thomas is a community-forward entrepreneur who also operates and self-funds the nonprofit, Start Living Inc. With multiple recovery home facilities in Arizona, the addiction recovery organization will now have locations in New Mexico, helping people in both states impacted from alcohol and substance use successfully reenter society.
Alongside Thomas, Fourtwenty Collections is also led by company president Parisa Rad, who was named one of the most influential women in the industry by Women & Weed Magazine. Rad is a New Mexico native and New Mexico State University (NMSU) graduate. Rad and Thomas lead a team of 15 employees, where 100% of them are minority and/or women.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities to people in underrepresented communities,” Rad said. “Whether that is employing them at Fourtwenty Collections, or providing a safe haven for them at Start Living, our purpose and mission is much larger than just producing cannabis.”
The new Fourtwenty Collections boutique is in a 6,000 square foot multi-use facility, by NMSU off the I-20 and I-5 highways. The company plans to offer in-house job opportunities to Start Living Inc. program graduates after successful course completion, and additional women and minorities.
Fourtwenty Collections
Founded by Marvina Thomas, Fourtwenty Collections is an authorized, woman and minority owned cannabis company with headquarters in Arizona and New Mexico. The company has been serving the industry since 2016 after Thomas launched Fourtwenty Skincare with a handmade single bar of CBD-infused soap. With all-natural based ingredients, and materials, Fourtwenty Collections provides herbal products for the “modern god and goddess.” The Fourtwenty Collections company portfolio includes Fourtwenty Skincare, Fourtwenty Medibles, and Fourtwenty Fashion. The Fourtwenty Collections fashion line consisting of apparel and jewelry for men and women, has received many accolades for its innovation in the space, and was featured on the runway in Arizona at Phoenix Fashion Week in 2022.
Fourtwenty Collections gives back to underrepresented companies by donating and partnering with the 501(c)3 nonprofit, Start Living Inc., which helps people suffering from mental health issues, and substance addiction, to get the proper treatments and care to recover and successfully reenter society. To learn more, visit 420-skincare.com and follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.
