Live Online Q&A with Louix
LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, 2 December 2022, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey will be hosting a live, online Q&A event during which he will be answering questions from participants. This event is open to the public, via Zoom, and all are welcome to ask him questions about any topic. Participation will be by donation.
Join the Zoom meeting by clicking this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87992019902?pwd=bThrOG1BOVQzQVVCbXEvendHQXhaZz09
To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
Samantha Farber
