Industry Ales Brewpub to partner with Virgin Hotels Chicago on limited-time tasting menu
Team Industry Ales Brewpub: Director of operations Matt Wiegers, executive chef Alexander Willis, head brewer Erik Inda, and director of food and beverage Dan Rook
Cocktails created by Dan Rook with an exclusive brew for the pop-up created by head brewer, Erik Inda
The pop-up tasting will run every Friday and Saturday through December, and feature beer pairings brewed by Industry Ales Brewpub
The pop-up will allow diners to preview the talents of the Industry Ales team with dishes by chef Alexander Willis, cocktails by Dan Rook, director of food/bev, and beers by head brewer, Erik Inda.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITES STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of their spring 2023 opening, Erik Inda, Matt Wiegers, and Dan Rook of Industry Ales Brewpub are thrilled to announce a pop-up partnership with Virgin Hotels Chicago. Beginning Friday, December 3 through Saturday, December 31, guests can purchase tickets to indulge in a three course tasting menu featuring a welcome cocktail, beer pairings throughout, and sweets to finish the experience. The collaboration will allow diners to preview the talents of the Industry Ales Brewpub team with original dishes from executive chef Alexander Willis, cocktails by Dan Rook, director of food and beverage, and beers created by head brewer, Erik Inda. The pop-up tasting will highlight seasonal flavors paired with unique brews, alongside an a la carte cocktail menu available to all. The special experience will be offered every Friday and Saturday at Miss Ricky’s on the first floor of Virgin Hotels Chicago with seatings at 6pm and/or 8pm. For non-ticketed guests of Miss Ricky’s, chef Alexander will offer an a la carte menu of craveable dishes, in addition to Dan’s cocktail menu.
TASTING MENU + PAIRINGS
Ginger Puffs: smoked trout roe, creme fraiche mousse, chives
–Pairing: Lost Sailor Beer (Dark N’ Stormy)
Duck Rilette: foie gras mousse, huckleberry sauce, rye berry sourdough, pickles
–Pairing: Huckleberry Sour Seltzer
55 Hour Berkshire Pork: bourbon braised sauerkraut, country ham jus, cracklins
–Pairing: Sweet Onion Rauchbier
Dark Chocolate Pave: Munich molasses gelato, golden raisins, shoyu caramel
–Pairing: Old Fashioned Ale
Dark Chocolate BonBon Takeaway
A LA CARTE FOOD MENU
Oysters on the Half Shell: pink peppercorn mignonette
Duck Rilette: huckleberry sauce, rye berry sourdough, pickles
Ricotta Agnolotti: cauliflower veloute, pickled apples, crispy kale
Roasted Cauliflower: bourbon braised sauerkraut, roasted apple jus, crispy shallots
55 hour Berkshire Pork: bourbon braised sauerkraut, country ham jus, cracklins
Dark Chocolate Pave: Munich molasses gelato, golden raisins, shoyu caramel
A LA CARTE COCKTAIL MENU
Dark N’ Stormy (Lost Sailor Inspiration)
Cape Cosmo (A sparkling Rosemary Cosmopolitan)
Rye Old Fashioned
Fade to Black (A riff on a Black Velvet Beer Cocktail)
POP-UP IMAGERY
Click here for photos of food, beer and cocktails created exclusively for the pop-up.
TICKETS + INFO
Limited tickets to the pop-up tasting are $85 per guest, and can be purchased through December 31, 2022* at www.bit.ly/IAxVirginHotels. Virgin Hotels Chicago is located at 203 N Wabash Ave in Chicago, Illinois, and can be found online at virginhotels.com/chicago. For more information about Industry Ales Brewpub, visit industryales.com to sign up for their newsletter, or visit them on Instagram at @industryales, Facebook at @industryalesbrewpub and on TikTok at @industryales. Follow Virgin Hotels Chicago on Instagram at @virginhotelschi and on Facebook at @virginhotelschi, and contact the Industry Ales Brewpub team via email info@industryales.com. *The pop-up will break for the holiday on December 23 + 24, 2022 to return for the final weekend.
ABOUT VIRGIN HOTELS CHICAGO
Virgin Hotels Chicago is the first property from Virgin Hotels - the lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. The property mixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Located in The Loop on Wabash Avenue, Virgin Hotels Chicago features 250 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites across 26 floors; multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's flagship space, Commons Club; Miss Ricky's - Virgin's modern diner concept serving breakfast and lunch; Two Zero Three coffee shop; numerous meeting spaces; and Cerise, the property’s rooftop bar and lounge. The hotel's event space is designed to assure flexibility and diversity, with state-of-the-art technology, and menus of fully customizable options. Virgin Hotels Chicago, named the "#1 Hotel in United States in 2016, and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards in both 2016 and 2017. Virgin Hotels Chicago is located in the old Dearborn Bank Building at 203 N. Wabash Avenue.
