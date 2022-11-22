The Evolved Network and The Paramount Group announce new partnership and “Eat & Evolve” fundraiser
The event will benefit The Evolved Network and feature food and cocktails from renowned Chicago culinary talent
The process of working at a restaurant has been life-changing for me. With the programs developed at The Evolved Network we hope to prepare, guide and empower the next generation of hospitality pros.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Sebastian White of The Evolved Network, along with event partner, The Paramount Group, are excited to announce “Eat & Evolve” on Monday, November 28, 2022. The benefit for The Evolved Network will take place at Eden at 2734 W Roscoe St from 6pm-9pm, and feature a meet and greet with the team, food stations from top Chicago chefs, and cocktails and mocktails from Eden’s cash bar. With a mission of providing “unconditional care through a holistic and therapeutic approach that functions to build a foundation for youth”, The Evolved Network works to develop and lead career programming for a range of hospitality fields, in addition to providing select mental health services. Programs include gardening and culinary training, restaurant service training, therapeutic intervention and therapeutic services, and business management and financial literacy education.
— Chef Sebastian White, The Evolved Network
A goal of The Evolved Network is to open Evolved Kitchen & Garden, a fully functioning restaurant that will act as a holistic healing and therapeutic space to execute programming and give students a way to connect, evolve, and gain real world experience. “The process of working at a restaurant has been life-changing for me, whether learning the pragmatics of the culinary arts, hospitality and financial skills, or in coming to understand and embrace myself through the fulfillment of my culinary craft”, says chef Sebastian White. “With the programs we’ve developed at The Evolved Network we hope to prepare, guide and empower the next generation of hospitality professionals.” Through strategic partnerships and community support from local businesses like The Paramount Group, chef Sebastian will continue to expand programming and raise funds to open Evolved Kitchen & Garden. “When we first met Sebastian and heard how he was helping children in Chicago, we immediately knew that we wanted to work with him,” shared Jodi Fyfe of The Paramount Group. “A core belief at The Paramount Group is to fuel good to feel good by eating healthy, high-quality ingredients that aid in physical and mental wellness. Learning to cook and eat healthy is something that should be accessible to everyone, and we intend to support Sebastian and The Evolved Network in helping make that happen.”
Tickets to “Eat & Evolve” are available with a donation minimum of $20, and can be reserved by visiting www.theevolvednetwork.org/eatevolve. Participating chefs include Devon Quinn (eden), Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Cafe), Tigist Reda (Demera), Paul Kahan (The Publican), Rob Levitt (Publican Quality Meats), Darnell Reed (Luella’s Southern Kitchen), Beverly Kim (Parachute, Wherewithall), Mary Aregoni (Saigon Sisters), Sebastian White (The Evolved Network), and more to come. All proceeds from the event will support The Evolved Network's free programming that provides a therapeutic and holistic healing space for at-risk youth through wellness, farming, financial literacy, and culinary training.
ABOUT THE EVOLVED NETWORK
Unconditional care through a holistic and therapeutic approach that functions to build a foundation for youth through their creation of a farm to table dining experience. A means to comfort the soul through their service. The Evolved Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes to the fullest extent allowed by law. To learn more, visit www.theevolvednetwork.org/get_involved or contact the team by phone at 214-448-4382 or email at info@theevolvednetwork.org.
ABOUT THE PARAMOUNT GROUP
The Paramount Group is a hospitality group focused on creating exceptional customer experiences through food, service, and surroundings, and comprised of a collection of brands; Paramount Events, eden, fuelgood, and Lake Street Staffing. The Paramount Group and its brands are owned and operated under one roof and headed up by Chicago’s very own culinary and hospitality leader, Jodi Fyfe. With over 30 years of experience under her belt, Jodi’s passion is bringing the highest caliber culinary experience to every guest.
