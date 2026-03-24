Apothecary Cocktail Lounge to Open in May 2026, Reimagining the Bar as a Place of Care

Apothecary Cocktail Lounge, a new concept blending the science of pharmacy with the artistry of craft cocktails, is set to open in May 2026 at 3242 N. Clark Street. ​T​he project is led by owner Eric Reid who is joined by Zachary Heller​ (pictured) as Beverage Director along with Chef Jacquelyn Lord​​ (pictured). Apothecary Cocktail Lounge is located at 3242 N. Clark St, and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5p to 12a and Friday through Saturday from 5p to 1a.

Pharmacy taught me the science. Cocktails taught me the artistry. Both are about making someone feel better.” — Eric Reid, owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apothecary Cocktail Lounge , a new concept blending the science of pharmacy with the artistry of craft cocktails, is set to open in May 2026 at 3242 N. Clark Street.Apothecary is built on the philosophy that hospitality can be as precise and considered as it is creative, approaching the act of serving a drink with the intention and care once reserved for compounding a remedy.The concept comes from Eric Reid, a practicing pharmacist who spent years studying balance, proportion, and the chemistry of small adjustments before turning his focus to craft cocktails. In pharmacy school, Reid learned how ingredients interact and how even subtle shifts can transform an outcome. Years in practice reinforced something just as important. Before offering a solution, you listen.When he fell in love with cocktails more than two decades ago, the parallels were undeniable. Precision matters. Restraint matters. So does the person across the counter.“Pharmacy taught me the science,” Reid says. “Cocktails taught me the artistry. Both are about making someone feel better.”That philosophy anchors Apothecary.The bar program, led by Beverage Director Zachary Heller, is vibrant, seasonal, and grounded in Midwest hospitality. Signature cocktails are organized into eight medicinal classifications including Anxiolytic, Digestif, Nootropic, and Euphoric, drawing from the historic apothecary tradition and the folk uses of classic ingredients. “Euca-lapse Now” blends aged rum, amaro delle sirene, lime, Pemberton Syrup, punt e mes, angostura, and eucalyptus into a calming beachy refresher that combines flavors of the Caribbean and Mediterranean, while “Aqua Combusta” combines mezcal, Sichuan peppercorn, hoja santa, rosemary, and lemon for a spicy, herbal edge. The menu also includes highballs built with fermented elements, a classics program that traces cocktails back to their medicinal roots, and a thoughtful nonalcoholic offering, with spirits sourced from local, small batch, female, LGBTQ+, and minority owned producers.Chef Jacquelyn Lord leads an elevated bar food program designed to complement and extend the experience, with small plates that anchor a cocktail and mid weight offerings that encourage a longer stay. Highlights include sesame tuna with shiso and grapefruit for a bright, layered start, duck confit flatbread with ricotta and date jam for richness and depth, and chicken fried oyster mushrooms served with housemade honey mustard as a satisfying plant based option. Sweet finishes such as passionfruit Basque cheesecake and a blood orange olive oil cake bring the evening to a close with balance.The space reflects the concept. Charcoal and deep green tones, warm wood, exposed brick, and low pendant lighting create an atmosphere that feels intimate and composed. A long banquette encourages conversation. Music blends soul leaning jazz, Mediterranean grooves, and lo fi rhythms, creating what the team describes as happy hour for adults.Apothecary Cocktail Lounge is located at 3242 N. Clark St, and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5p to 12a and Friday through Saturday from 5p to 1a.For more information, visit www.apothecary-lounge.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram ( www.instagram.com/theapothecary_lounge ), and on TikTok at @theapothecary.lounge IMAGERY Click here for images.ABOUT ERIC REIDEric Reid began his career as a pharmacist, where he developed a love for measuring, compounding, and precision, learning how small adjustments can completely transform the result. He discovered a similar philosophy in craft cocktails: people seek comfort, connection, and thoughtful care in both remedies and spirits. Since falling in love with cocktailing back in his Philadelphia days, Eric has spent each year learning the craft. At Apothecary, he has built a team to bring his vision to life, creating cocktails with the same care and intention he leads with as a practicing pharmacist. The lounge represents the union of his two worlds, offering a modern take on the age-old practice of making people feel good.ABOUT ZACHARY HELLERZachary Heller started his bartending career at CH Distillery in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood where several of his outstanding cocktails were featured on their menu. His hot toddy was rated #1 in Chicago by Zagat, and his Rosemary’s Baby cocktail was featured on ABC’s Windy City Live. Zachary then moved to Soho House Chicago where he combined his passion for craft with high volume service. While at Soho House he was a finalist in Chicago’s Tenzing Coupe with his cocktails Autumn in Taos and Sundays at the Borough.ABOUT JACQUELYN LORDJacquelyn Lord is a classically trained chef with over a decade of kitchen and catering experience. A Summa Cum Laude graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, she is fluent in numerous culinary styles, including French, Mediterranean, Italian, and classic American fare. Chef and owner of the Dinner Belle, she has catered weddings, taught cooking classes, and created extraordinary events throughout the city.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.