Marcos Campos Gains International Recognition as a Leading Voice in Contemporary Spanish Cuisine

Chef Marcos Campos, the youngest Spanish chef to earn a Michelin star in the United States, is gaining international recognition as his work continues to shape a broader narrative around modern Spanish cuisine.

Spain’s youngest chef to earn a Michelin star in the United States continues to shape a global culinary narrative through Bonhomme Hospitality

There’s a generation of Spanish chefs scattered around the world explaining the true depth of our gastronomy. We’re moving from caricature to a complete narrative.” — Chef Marcos Campos

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Marcos Campos, the youngest Spanish chef to earn a Michelin star in the United States, is gaining international recognition as his work continues to shape a broader narrative around modern Spanish cuisine.Most recently, Esquire Spain published an in-depth profile exploring the philosophy that has shaped Campos’ career from Valencia to Chicago. Campos refines essential ingredients to their purest and most expressive form, grounded in his heritage while shaped by a global culinary perspective. His cooking is a balance of precision, intuition, and the flavors he has encountered throughout his journey.“There’s a generation of Spanish chefs scattered around the world explaining the true depth of our gastronomy,” says Campos. “We’re moving from caricature to a complete narrative.”Earlier this year, Tapas Magazine named Campos one of its “ 30 Influential Figures in Gastronomy ,” recognizing the Valencia-born chef’s rapid ascent and lasting impact. In 2021, Campos became the youngest Spanish chef to earn a Michelin star in the United States at Porto in Chicago, establishing himself as a leading voice in contemporary Spanish cooking abroad.Today, Campos continues that work as Group Executive Chef and Partner at Bonhomme Hospitality, the international hospitality group based between Chicago and Spain. The group operates a diverse portfolio spanning restaurants, cocktail bars, nightlife venues, and boutique hotels.Campos leads the culinary vision behind concepts including Mama Delia, Beatnik, and GoodFunk, while also playing a foundational role in the development of Casa Beatnik Country House in Galicia. At the property, he oversees Tribu and Bambola, two restaurants that reflect his evolving perspective on regional Spanish cuisine shaped by both Mediterranean roots and Atlantic influence.Together, the recent features highlight a chef whose cooking bridges Mediterranean roots, Atlantic influence, and the energy of the Midwest, while continuing to shape the culinary voice behind Bonhomme’s growing portfolio.IMAGES Click here for a headshot of Chef Marcos Campos.ABOUT BONHOMME HOSPITALITYBased in Chicago and Spain, Bonhomme Hospitality Group is a hospitality development and management company comprised of dining and nightlife pioneers, designers and operators of award-winning hotels, restaurants, bars and lounges.At Bonhomme Hospitality, travel, culture and style are at the heart of all that we do. We love hosting and enveloping our guests with joyous hospitality, rich storytelling, and true escapism filled with pleasure. We thank you for the opportunity to welcome you into our restaurants, cocktail bars, cabarets, lounges and Casa Beatnik Country House, our first boutique hotel.Bonhomme Hospitality’s concepts have garnered some of the industry's most coveted accolades, including two Michelin Keys (Casa Beatnik Country House), a Michelin Star (Porto), a Michelin Bib Gourmand (Mama Delia), Michelin’s ‘Sommelier of the Year’, several Jean Banchet nominations, and a 'Best New Restaurants in America' win from Esquire, amongst many others.Our portfolio includes Beatnik on the River and Beatnik West Town, Mama Delia, Bordel, GoodFunk (West Town & The Loop), Expat, Kashmir, Coquette and Casa Beatnik Hotel in Spain.

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