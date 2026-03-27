Port Union to Open in Wicker Park from Chef Rodolfo Cuadros, Reimagining the Former Bloom Space

Chef Rodolfo Cuadros​ will debut Port Union on April 17, 2026 – a modern American restaurant and cocktail house​ located at 1559 N Milwaukee Ave in Chicago’s Wicker Park​.

The restaurant opens in April offering modern American cooking shaped by immigrant traditions

Port Union represents the next chapter of what we’ve been building. It’s about creating a place people return to, whether for a cocktail, week day dinner, or a long meal with friends on the weekend.” — Rodolfo Cuadros, chef-owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Rodolfo Cuadros, the chef-owner behind Chicago restaurants Amaru and Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, will debut Port Union , a modern American restaurant and cocktail house, at 1559 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.Port Union takes over the space previously home to Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, which Cuadros opened in 2020. While Bloom became known for its fully plant-based menu, the new concept expands its culinary scope while continuing to offer thoughtful vegetarian and plant-forward dishes.A soft opening is planned for Friday, April 17, 2026 with weekend brunch launching in early May.Port Union is designed as a lively neighborhood gathering place where guests can settle in for dinner, cocktails, or an evening at the bar. The restaurant’s menu reflects Cuadros’ view of American cuisine as a constantly evolving conversation shaped by generations of immigrant cooks. Familiar dishes are reinterpreted through global techniques and flavors, reflecting the layered traditions that have long defined American cooking.“For me, Port Union represents the next chapter of what we’ve been building,” says Cuadros. “It’s about creating a place people return to regularly, whether for a cocktail at the bar, dinner during the week, or a long meal with friends on the weekend.”THE MENU: MODERN AMERICAN, FAMILIAR AND INTENTIONALThe menu at Port Union centers on modern American cooking built around recognizable dishes executed with care. Starters include larb-style beef tenderloin tartare with toasted rice powder and herbs, Baja shrimp cocktail with tomato-chili sauce and avocado, and wagyu meatballs served with forest mushroom gravy.Main dishes range from crispy pork schnitzel with green curry aioli and napa cabbage to steak frites with shio-koji picanha and au poivre sauce and pan-seared salmon with brown butter and capers. The Union burger, topped with American cheese on a sesame brioche bun, anchors the menu as a classic neighborhood staple.Vegetarian dishes remain an important part of the menu in recognition of Bloom’s legacy, including banana blossom cake with preserved lemon remoulade and mushroom risotto finished with parmesan and herbs.A COCKTAIL HOUSE BUILT ON THE CLASSICSThe bar is a cornerstone of Port Union. Rather than novelty-driven drinks, the beverage program focuses on timeless cocktails executed with precision. Guests will find a concise list of martinis, Manhattans, Old Fashioneds, Sazeracs, and classic highballs, alongside a curated wine list and approachable beer selection. The intention is simple: a bar where cocktails are made consistently well and guests feel comfortable ordering their favorites.DESIGNED TO FEEL LIKE A CLASSIC NEIGHBORHOOD RESTAURANTThe dining room has been redesigned to evoke the feeling of an established neighborhood restaurant rather than a newly built concept. Warm woods, brass accents, upholstered banquettes, soft lighting, and a prominent central bar create an intimate space intended for both dining and lingering over drinks.Located along Milwaukee Avenue, one of Chicago’s historic corridors connecting multiple neighborhoods, Port Union sits at the crossroads of Wicker Park and Bucktown, an area known for its vibrant restaurant and cocktail culture.Port Union is located at 1559 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. A landing page is now live at www.portuchicago.com with reservations to follow via Resy. For more information search Port Union on Facebook and follow them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/portunionchicago IMAGERY & LOGOS Click here for the Port Union logo.ABOUT CHEF RODOLFO CUADROSBorn in Cali, Colombia, Rodolfo Cuadros began cooking alongside his mother and aunts before immigrating to the United States as a child and growing up in Queens, New York. Living in one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in the country, Cuadros was surrounded by generations of family-owned restaurants representing cuisines from around the world. Those experiences helped shape his understanding of American food as a living mosaic built by immigrant communities over time.He later earned a Culinary Arts degree from Johnson & Wales University and trained under chefs including Douglas Rodriguez, Rick Gonzalez, David Burke, and Richard Sandoval. His career has taken him through kitchens in London, León, Philadelphia, New York, and Miami before establishing himself in Chicago.Cuadros is a James Beard Award semifinalist, and his restaurant Bloom Plant Based Kitchen earned Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition for two consecutive years.Over the past decade, Cuadros has built several chef-driven concepts in Chicago, including Amaru and Bloom Plant-Based Kitchen, earning a reputation for thoughtful cooking and community-centered hospitality.Port Union reflects the evolution of that experience: a restaurant designed for longevity, neighborhood connection, and everyday dining.

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