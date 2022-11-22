Fallout is offering knee and lower leg support for anyone who has to work on their hands and knees
For individuals looking for preventive care measures, Fallout prevents the development of acute and chronic injuries.
People can get knee pads from other companies, but Fallout is the only product that protects from the knee to toe and everything. ”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Injuries, pain, and discomfort stretching from the knee down to the toe are common concerns for those who find themselves on their hands and knees at work or taking care of tasks around the house.
Knee and lower leg pain are common complaints among adults. Among the most common causes of such pain are aging and repetitive strain.
Creator, Mark Morris, set out to create a garment capable of protecting the wearer in a variety of situations.
“Fallout is a two-in-one product that protects people from being on their hands and knees and it helps prevent injuries to the knee and the toe. Fallout focuses on supporting the toe and keeping it off of the ground, so when someone is on the floor this prevents toe crunch. The boot slips on over the toes and ankle and the knee and it's strapped on as the individual walks around. When someone has to kneel or get on all fours, they are protected from the knee through the toe and the toe is elevated and never comes in contact with the ground,” explained Morris.
Knee pain is the second most common cause of chronic pain among Americans with over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic knee pain. Wear and tear of the knee and lower leg from kneeling or getting on all fours may only present immediate discomfort but over the long-term, it can lead to various conditions. Fallout is a one-of-a-kind piece of personal protective equipment to cover the entire lower leg from knee to toes.
“People can get knee pads from other companies, but Fallout is the only product that protects from the knee to toe and everything. Fallout can be used in industrial work, mining companies, and all types of industries. Then there are individual workers like tile workers, carpet layers, and any task that involves working on hands and knees. So, Fallout covers quite a bit,” said Morris.
Morris, who has worked in construction for most of his life, created what would become an early version of the Fallout prototype on his own following a workplace injury.
“In the industry, nothing protects the toes while working on the hands and knees. There are other products out there equipped with a little ballerina cut that cuts over the toe, that offers some protection from an external blow, but the toe can still get crushed in the boot with nothing to relieve the pressure. Fallout transfers the pressure from the toes to the ankles and knees where it can be better handled, and shields the entire lower leg from external injuries,” said Morris.
Fallout is a must-have companion for anyone working in a labor-intensive field or taking on projects behind the house.
This innovative protective garment helps avoid preventable injuries and limit the strain to existing ones.
Visit Fallout online today for more information: www.Fallout4support.com
