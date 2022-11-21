Province Recognizes National Addictions Awareness Week

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 21, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is proclaiming November 20 to 26, 2022 as National Addictions Awareness Week.

"Many of us know someone who has experienced addiction, perhaps it is a family member, a friend or a colleague," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. "This week provides an opportunity to increase awareness and reduce stigma around addictions issues in Saskatchewan, and to show people where to access help."

This year the province has invested a record $470 million in mental health and addiction services, including $67 million for prevention, detox, treatment and harm reduction initiatives.

Some key addiction initiatives include:

$2.2 million to operate Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinics in North Battleford, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon. These clinics provide quick access to specialized addiction treatment services, connect individuals to services, ongoing addiction treatment, mental health services and other community programs.

$2.1 million to support the first year of a three-year commitment for 150 new addictions treatment spaces across Saskatchewan. This is in addition to the 474 addiction spaces already in place.

$1.72 million for up to 28 new detox beds and services in targeted communities across the province.

$3.8 million in harm reduction supports including annualized funding for the operation of community wellness buses, with the first bus to be launched in summer 2023; expanding access to fentanyl and benzodiazepine drug checking test strips and Take Home Naloxone kits; and supporting 30 fixed harm reduction sites and five mobile harm reduction vans to provide basic health care, safer supplies and outreach services to at-risk people in their neighborhoods in Saskatoon, Regina, Yorkton, North Battleford and most recently in Prince Albert.

$1 million to support the Drug Task Force, a team of senior officers from government ministries, health agencies, police services in Regina and Saskatoon, RCMP F Division and others who are establishing community projects to address the challenging overdose situation in the province.

For powerful messages of hope and recovery from Saskatchewan residents facing addiction and mental health challenges, visit: saskatchewan.ca/mental-health-awareness. In addition, learn more about available supports and ways to reduce the stigma of addictions and mental health at: saskatchewan.ca/addictions.

To learn more about overdose prevention, visit: saskatchewan.ca/overdose.

