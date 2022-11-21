Amendments Introduced to Modernize Police Act

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 21, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced amendments to The Police Act, 1990 to allow greater flexibility in the creation of police services and to modernize sections of the act to align with other jurisdictions.

"The 2022 Throne Speech contained a variety of measures to enhance public safety and reduce crime across Saskatchewan," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "In order to fulfil our ambitious agenda, and to align our provinces legislation with neighbouring jurisdictions, consequential amendments need to be made to the Police Act, 1990."

The amendments featured in the bill will:

Allow the Minister direct authority to intervene where there are administrative or operational deficiencies within a municipal police agency.

Give the province more flexibility to designate police services under section 24.1 of the Act.

Under current legislation, the minister's only option to address concerns about the performance of a municipal police service is to order a special inquiry. While these changes expand the minister's authority to intervene, they do not allow the minister to direct the day-to-day operations of a municipal police service and are similar to existing legislation in other western provinces.

Updating section 24.1 provides the necessary framework for the creation of new police services, including the Saskatchewan Marshals Service. The Saskatchewan Marshals Service was announced in the 2022 Throne Speech and is expected to be operational by mid-to-late 2026.

The proposed amendments ensure that The Police Act, 1990 continues to meet the needs of citizens, police services and the Government of Saskatchewan.

