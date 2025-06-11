Government Provides Additional $500 in Financial Assistance to Northern Residents Displaced by Wildfires

CANADA, June 11 - Released on June 11, 2025

Due to wildfires affecting communities across Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe announced today that the Government of Saskatchewan will be providing emergency funds to those displaced due to ongoing emergency. All residents over the age of 18, that reside in communities that have been evacuated will receive $500 in financial assistance.

"Our government recognizes the impact of wildfires on these residents," Moe said. "These funds will help support families throughout these evacuations and as they return to their home communities."

The funds will be issued directly to communities as a grant from the provincial government. Funds will be disbursed by community leadership to affected residents over the age of 18. Those residents are eligible for $500. This is in addition to the increased financial assistance for evacuees announced on June 7th, 2025, provided to evacuees who have registered with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA). More information on this funding can be found here.

The Government of Saskatchewan has provided $15 million to the Canadian Red Cross to help Saskatchewan residents who have been displaced from their homes, as wildfires continue to threaten communities across the province.

If you are from an evacuated community and looking for information or support, please contact the Canadian Red Cross 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

For evacuees who have registered the SPSA's Emergency and Community Support (ECS) program, please call the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency 1-855-559-5502 to seek information or supports.

The latest information as well as wildfire mapping can be found at https://www.saskpublicsafety.ca/emergencies-and-response/active-incidents.

The SPSA continues to provide daily updates on the current wildfire situation to ensure that Saskatchewan residents are provided with the most up to date information.

-30-

For more information, contact: