Public Awareness Campaign to Encourage More Regulated Child Care Homes in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 21, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is launching a public awareness campaign in an effort to grow the number of regulated child care home providers in the province.

"Regulated child care services ensure our youngest learners get the best head start with all the tools they need to succeed in their education journey," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "By bringing awareness to the supports and benefits available for regulated child care centre operators, the need for more regulated child care homes in our province, and the important contributions child care providers make to our communities, we hope more people will choose regulated child care home providers in our province."

The campaign promotes the benefits of becoming a regulated family child care home provider and offers information about the financial incentives that support some of the initial and ongoing operating costs of operating a child care home.

"We want the best possible outcome for all children in Canada," Canada's Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould said. "As work continues to expand the number of child care spaces across the province, regulated home-based child care will continue to be a core component of a Canada-wide system. We are excited to support Saskatchewan in its work to raise awareness of the benefits of regulation."

Not only does being a regulated family child care provider provide a rewarding career caring for young children in the profession of early learning, but the benefits also include financial incentives to support some of the initial and ongoing costs of operating a child care home, including:

Grants to support home renovations to provide optimal environments for child care;

Monthly nutrition grants to provide healthy meals for children;

Fire, health and safety grants; and,

Grants for play and exploration equipment and activities.

The ads will appear from today on social media platforms, digital billboards, radio, TV and in community newspapers. The campaign is being funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which was signed over a year ago by the provincial and federal governments.

More information on becoming a regulated family child care home provider in Saskatchewan can be found at saskatchewan.ca/childcarehome or by contacting the Ministry of Education at learning.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Mohammad Hussain

Office of the Honourable Karina Gould, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Email: mohammad.a.hussain@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

