TrellisWare Wins San Diego Top Workplaces 2022 Award for 3rd Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., today announced it was awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The San Diego Union-Tribune for the 3rd year in a row. The Top Workplaces San Diego award is open to all organizations with 50 or more employees in San Diego County. In all, over 3,600 San Diego employers were invited to participate. This year, 115 companies were recognized with this honor, categorized by small, mid-size, and large.

TrellisWare is excited to announce that they earned the #18 spot in the mid-size category of employers. In addition, they achieved two Top Culture Excellence Awards in the “Compensation & Benefits” and “Work-Life Flexibility” categories.

This competitive recognition program is employee nominated and based solely on employee feedback. San Diego employees shared their perspectives and insight, answering questions related to alignment, execution, and connection with their work environment, diversity, benefits, rewards and recognition programs, ethics, and leadership capabilities.

“Our outstanding team members continue to exhibit their commitment to living our values of delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries,” said Anna Kochka, vice president of people and culture. “We continue to be grateful to all of our employees who have gone above and beyond in making TrellisWare successful throughout 2021-2022, while still maintaining a strong workplace culture.”

“It is once again an honor to be recognized by the San Diego Union-Tribune as a top workplace in San Diego,” added Metin Bayram, president and chief executive officer, TrellisWare Technologies. “I’m extremely proud of our team as they continue to innovate our resilient communications technology even in these challenging times.”

To learn more about Trellisware and current career opportunities, please visit: www.trellisware.com/careers