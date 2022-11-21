Shop Local This Holiday Season at Makers Markets Across the City

Allston

Shop paintings, jewelry, greeting cards, clothing, ceramics, prints and more at The Arthaus Holiday Market, which is open to the public on Thursdays from 4 - 8 p.m., as well as Fridays and Saturdays from 1 - 6 p.m. Come to the grand opening on December 9 to enjoy live music by classical keyboardist Jim Perkins, refreshments, wine, raffles, and activities. RSVP here.

Brighton

The Brighton edition of the Boston Women’s Holiday market is at the new Charles River Speedway and offers over 30 women-owned small businesses to shop from. There will be live music, gift wrapping, refreshments at Notch Brewing Biergarten, Super.Bien, and Koji Club. Free entry!

Charlestown

The Artists Group of Charlestown is excited to welcome everyone to their 20th Anniversary Open Studios at the StoveFactory Gallery on December 3 - 4, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Seventeen artists will have their work on display at 523 Medford St.

Dorchester

Shop directly from local artists and creative small businesses at the Humphreys Street Studios Winter Holiday Market. Artwork and products include photography, prints, apparel, jewelry, sculpture, and mixed media. This market is free and open to the public!

Downtown

The Holiday CREATOR Market allows you to shop from dozens of local artisans right along with the Boston Public Market’s year-round vendors. Get your groceries and gifts locally-sourced and all in one place!

This Holiday Market features women-owned businesses from the Boston Women’s Market, as well as a raffle giveaway from High Street Place.

The annual HollyGay Market by New England Open Markets celebrates local LGBTQ+ artists, makers, and designers. Sip while you shop and enjoy entertainment from special drag performances.

Fenway

Explore more than 40 vendors at these Boston Women’s Market pop-ups, taking place at The Station on December 9 and Time Out Market on December 10.

Roxbury

Celebrate Small Business Saturday at the Shop The Block Marketplace, which is taking up three floors of the Bruce C. Bolling Building from 1 - 6 p.m.! Shop from more than 50 businesses, while enjoying live music and brunch and lunch options from local restaurants.

Seaport

Snowport is a one-stop shop for all your holiday needs. In addition to the more than 120 vendors at this market, there is a tree shop, curling lanes for winter fun, and complimentary gift wrapping on Small Business Saturday weekend.

The Harpoon Brewery is hosting 15 Boston Women’s Market makers and artists in the taproom for a special Holiday Maker’s Market on Saturday, December 3. No tickets required, free indoor event!

South End

At the SoWa Winter Festival, you’ll find more than 100 of the region’s best makers, artists, designers, and specialty vendors, complemented with live music, great food, and specialty cocktails designed by some of Boston’s top bartenders! On Fridays through Sundays, enjoy the lineup of food and beverage trucks, cozy up to a firepit, and explore the open artist studios and art galleries in the Art + Design District on Thayer Street.