New Novel Tackles Race, Money and Truth

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Should kids from “opposite sides of the tracks” be kept separate, or are there only societal differences between them? That’s one of the many questions probed by “Precious Things,” the new novel by JB Gatling.

When three urban boys trespass into a ritzy, private girls’ camp in New York State, politicians, media and pundits take turns guessing why. Was the motive robbery, assault – or something even more sinister? In the end, only the founder of the boys’ camp works to find the truth to keep the campers out of prison and salvage the reputation of the camp.

Gatling was the first African American Senior Vice President and General Counsel for domestic operations of the world’s largest food and nutrition company. He was a board member for the acclaimed Californian Science Center and Chairman of the Urban League of Massachusetts. “Precious Things” is Gatling’s second novel.

“Precious Things” is available in hardcover (ISBN 978-0-9904534-3-7), softcover (ISBN 978-0-9904534-4-4) and eBook (ISBN 978-0-9904534-5-1) at Virtualbookworm.com, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. The book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom. More information can be found at the author’s website, jbgatlingpublications.com.

