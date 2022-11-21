MIT45 Continues to Integrate GoldenMonk Acquisition into Brand
The integration of the latest acquisition by the leading kratom company aims to maximize revenue and customer satisfactionSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIT45 is continuing the integration process of GoldenMonk after a successful acquisition at the beginning of Q3 2022. The continual development and improvement of integration operations will continue to accelerate revenue, value for customers and an increase in market share.
For the past 3 years, MIT45 has solidified their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry. They were recently named a Top 3 Innovative Company in 2022. They were recently recognized in LA Newswire for the excellent workplace culture developed over the previous couple of years and for leading the charge for the regulation of the industry.
GoldenMonk is a leading e-commerce kratom platform that has quickly become a significant presence during the past two years. After successfully transitioning the company to new ownership, MIT45 operations is currently implementing a strategic plan to maximize brand recognition, consumer satisfaction and revenue over the next 90 days.
Ryan Niddel, the CEO of MIT45, identified the strategic addition of Golden Monk helping to bolster ongoing efforts in sales and marketing. With the acquisition it puts the company on track to nine figures annually, and the move uniquely positions MIT45 ahead of the pack with regards to consolidating the market. Mr. Niddel has helped guide the company to rapid growth over the past few years and now appears to be turning up the pace.
He had this to say about the transition into the new phase of acquisitions, “We have had strong dynamic growth over the past couple years, and now we’re ready to push into new areas for this industry. We are tackling the next stage and plan to continue our expansion with more acquisitions currently in discussion. We are on track to absorb a significant portion of the market by 2023.”
Acquisitions are accelerating in the kratom industry at a time when the industry is shifting gears and breaking into mainstream audiences reaching new heights on the heels of the CBD growth. Recently Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for professionals, published an article of business trends in 2022 and stated, “2021 was an unprecedented year of M&A with $2.9 trillion in acquisitions (up 55% from the previous year). 2022 is currently on track to exceed 2021.”
MIT45 is leading the charge in creating innovations in the kratom industry. The GoldenMonk acquisition has already proven to be a significant move forward for MIT45 and will only improve as the company aims to continue to improve operational efficiency resulting in a significant increase in market share.
You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45. To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest-growing brand in convenience stores, go to Mit45Merchants.com
