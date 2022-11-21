Monday, November 21

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s red flag gun law

A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb. Yet despite that scare, there’s no record prosecutors ever moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say Aldrich’s June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. El Paso County appears especially hostile to the law, joining nearly 2,000 counties nationwide in declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries”. Continue reading at Associated Press. (Parker Seibold)

Getting There: A year later, bipartisan infrastructure law has sent $3.7 billion to Washington, $1.1 billion to Idaho

A year after Congress passed landmark bipartisan legislation to revamp the nation’s ailing infrastructure, the bill has delivered $3.7 billion in Washington state – including $51.5 million in Spokane County – according to figures from the White House. President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Nov. 15, 2021, marking the culmination of years of bipartisan efforts to address one of the rare priorities on which Republicans and Democrats largely agreed. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and authored parts of the bill, celebrated the anniversary in a statement Tuesday. “This is a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure and it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.” Continue reading at The Spokesman Review. (Kathy Plonka)

Republicans hit blue wall in WA: Meet your new state Legislature

Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington state Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Washington state Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

Associated Press

US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash

Oregon, California and Washington oppose natural gas pipeline expansion in Pacific Northwest

Bellingham Herald

As Bellingham expands EV charging stations, this is what drivers will pay.

Rising number of kids missing school as respiratory illnesses continue to spread.

Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger.

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Be cautious amid viruses this Thanksgiving

Editorial: In Our View: Support for light rail depends on transparency

The Daily News

Longview’s Lower Columbia College — like community colleges nationwide — sees enrollment drops

Comment: Election shows most parents content with child’s public school

Everett Herald

State’s Native American crisis hotline is first in the nation

Edmonds eyes speed cameras near three schools

Breaking it down: How consumers can cash in on federal climate bill

For beavers, tall dams don’t always make good neighbors

You’re in! With 3.0 GPA, many students can now punch ticket to college

Comment: Native American children again under threat

Editorial: Friction provides no warmth to homeless in county

News Tribune

Western State employees who got $2M for patient attacks sue again for records violations

Olympian

Rising numbers of kids missing school as respiratory illnesses continue to spread

At a pizza party for mental health, WA farmers find community amid stress

Friday’s I-5 carjacking suspect was fatally shot at the scene, Thurston Coroner says

Dry November, out of season fires in Western WA, and a burn ban. Rain coming, but not much

Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain

Puget Sound Business Journal

Why businesses should pay attention to the growing Latino market

Four-day workweeks becoming serious consideration

Seattle Medium

Facebook, Amazon Letting Seattle Workers Go

Seattle Times

How a Kitsap County hospital illustrates WA’s emergency care crisis

Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Spokesman Review

Spokane County commits $500,000 for Trent Avenue homeless shelter

Spokane City Council to consider a cap on what food delivery services can charge restaurants

Washington wildlife commission strikes down recreational spring bear hunt

Tri-City Herald

Monday morning commute may be icy. Tri-Cities under air stagnation advisory.

WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infection and stay out of ER.

Washington Post

Officials probe whether Colorado Springs shooting was a hate crime

Yakima Herald-Republic

It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Meridian Elementary reopens with added safety measures following lockdown

November wildfires putting strain on state resources

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

4 dead after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish during test flight

Snohomish County PUD releases stats showing severity of early November storm

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

9-year-old shot in road-rage incident welcomed home; WSP says suspect vehicle was stolen

Enrollment stabilizing at community colleges after pandemic drop, reports show

MyNorthwest

Ferry staff could have stopped deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges

State commissioner of public lands Franz announces end to net pen aquaculture

Seattle-based tech companies continue layoffs, ‘adjustments will be made’

West Seattle Blog

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Suspected local case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, and what you need to know about it

MONDAY: One more chance to speak out about city spending plan