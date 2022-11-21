Monday, November 21
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s red flag gun law
A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb. Yet despite that scare, there’s no record prosecutors ever moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say Aldrich’s June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. El Paso County appears especially hostile to the law, joining nearly 2,000 counties nationwide in declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries”. Continue reading at Associated Press. (Parker Seibold)
Getting There: A year later, bipartisan infrastructure law has sent $3.7 billion to Washington, $1.1 billion to Idaho
A year after Congress passed landmark bipartisan legislation to revamp the nation’s ailing infrastructure, the bill has delivered $3.7 billion in Washington state – including $51.5 million in Spokane County – according to figures from the White House. President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Nov. 15, 2021, marking the culmination of years of bipartisan efforts to address one of the rare priorities on which Republicans and Democrats largely agreed. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and authored parts of the bill, celebrated the anniversary in a statement Tuesday. “This is a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure and it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.” Continue reading at The Spokesman Review. (Kathy Plonka)
Republicans hit blue wall in WA: Meet your new state Legislature
Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington state Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Washington state Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
Oregon, California and Washington oppose natural gas pipeline expansion in Pacific Northwest
As Bellingham expands EV charging stations, this is what drivers will pay.
Rising number of kids missing school as respiratory illnesses continue to spread.
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger.
Editorial: In Our View: Be cautious amid viruses this Thanksgiving
Editorial: In Our View: Support for light rail depends on transparency
Longview’s Lower Columbia College — like community colleges nationwide — sees enrollment drops
Comment: Election shows most parents content with child’s public school
State’s Native American crisis hotline is first in the nation
Edmonds eyes speed cameras near three schools
Breaking it down: How consumers can cash in on federal climate bill
For beavers, tall dams don’t always make good neighbors
You’re in! With 3.0 GPA, many students can now punch ticket to college
Comment: Native American children again under threat
Editorial: Friction provides no warmth to homeless in county
Western State employees who got $2M for patient attacks sue again for records violations
Rising numbers of kids missing school as respiratory illnesses continue to spread
At a pizza party for mental health, WA farmers find community amid stress
Friday’s I-5 carjacking suspect was fatally shot at the scene, Thurston Coroner says
Dry November, out of season fires in Western WA, and a burn ban. Rain coming, but not much
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Why businesses should pay attention to the growing Latino market
Four-day workweeks becoming serious consideration
Facebook, Amazon Letting Seattle Workers Go
How a Kitsap County hospital illustrates WA’s emergency care crisis
Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
Spokane County commits $500,000 for Trent Avenue homeless shelter
Spokane City Council to consider a cap on what food delivery services can charge restaurants
Washington wildlife commission strikes down recreational spring bear hunt
Monday morning commute may be icy. Tri-Cities under air stagnation advisory.
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infection and stay out of ER.
Officials probe whether Colorado Springs shooting was a hate crime
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
Meridian Elementary reopens with added safety measures following lockdown
November wildfires putting strain on state resources
4 dead after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish during test flight
Snohomish County PUD releases stats showing severity of early November storm
9-year-old shot in road-rage incident welcomed home; WSP says suspect vehicle was stolen
Enrollment stabilizing at community colleges after pandemic drop, reports show
Ferry staff could have stopped deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
State commissioner of public lands Franz announces end to net pen aquaculture
Seattle-based tech companies continue layoffs, ‘adjustments will be made’
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Suspected local case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, and what you need to know about it
MONDAY: One more chance to speak out about city spending plan