3Eye Technologies and Scalefusion Aim to Further Simplify Enterprise Mobile Device Management for IT teams
Cost-effective solution to help IT admins easily monitor, manage and secure corporate or personal phones tablets, laptops, across multiple operating systems.
We are thrilled to align with 3Eye Technologies as our first U.S. based distribution partner for Scalefusion.”BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Eye Technologies, a North American specialty distributor of enterprise mobility, security and identity solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with ProMobi Technologies, the development team behind Scalefusion, a mobile device management (“MDM”) solution.
Device management can be expensive, complex, and cumbersome. For businesses adopting diverse mobile devices with different operating systems and ownership models, it often takes several IT hours for provisioning, management and maintaining security. Scalefusion helps in gaining visibility and streamlines IT controls across devices.
Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.
“3Eye Technologies has a strong portfolio of hardware, software and cloud offerings that are designed to optimize enterprise mobility without compromising the end-user experience,” said Reid Estreicher, Vice President of Business Development at 3Eye. “There is a reason more than 8,000 companies worldwide have chosen to implement the Scalefusion solution. It is a highly cost-effective solution which is very important in these recessionary times. It’s very easy to set-up and quick to use - the dashboard is streamlined and makes it simple for busy IT professionals to manage any kind of device. Most importantly, is ProMobi’s commitment to customer support – they offer one of the best support models in the industry.”
“We are thrilled to align with 3Eye Technologies as our first U.S. based distribution partner for Scalefusion. Their specialized focus and track record of bringing best-in-class mobility and cybersecurity solutions together is very exciting. We are looking forward to working with their talented team to bring our award-winning mobile device management and unified endpoint management solution to their extensive reseller network." commented Steven Gohl, Director of Strategic Partnerships - North America at Scalefusion.
About ProMobi Technologies and Scalefusion:
ProMobi Technologies is a team of 60+ experts bringing deep IT and telecom expertise to enterprise connectivity challenges and the developer of Scalefusion, an innovative mobile device and endpoint management solution used by more than 8000 companies around the world. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to monitor, secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.
About 3Eye Technologies
3Eye Technologies is a value-added distributor of mobility, security, and identity solutions, committed to helping our partners identify, configure, and deliver solutions that enable seamless and secure work, wherever work gets done. We serve customers in diverse industries including public safety, healthcare, field services, transportation, materials handling, energy, and oil & gas.
Jason Claybrook
3Eye Technologies
+1 855-411-3393
