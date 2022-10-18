3Eye Technologies and SyncDog Partner to Protect Enterprises from Mobile Targeted Attacks

3Eye to distribute SyncDog’s Secure.Systems™ Workspace to help bring organizations into compliance with the federal government’s CMMC framework

BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3Eye Technologies and SyncDog announced today that the two companies are working closely together to provide advanced cybersecurity measures that allow organizations to protect all the devices that access their networks and prevent unauthorized access to their systems.The distribution of SyncDog’s Secure.Systems Workspace offers companies and government organizations a more secure and scalable solution to address the challenges inherent in allowing employees to use mobile devices for work. This solution helps organizations more easily comply with the federal government’s CMMC 2.0 framework and other security and privacy regulatory standards.“IT teams across our nation are grappling 24x7 with ever evolving and complex cybersecurity challenges, and in this era of hybrid / remote work, the challenge only increases as mobile devices remain one of the easiest ways to penetrate a network. At the same we can’t make it hard for people to conduct their work – this solution enables authorized users to securely work from wherever they are on a wide range of devices,” said Conor MacFarlane, President and CEO of 3Eye Technologies “SyncDog technology protects sensitive data no matter what device it is on. It’s a terrific addition to our portfolio of highly advanced mobility and security technologies.”Next Generation Mobile Device Management and Threat DefenseSecure.Systems, SyncDog’s mobile endpoint security solution, accelerates the ability for 3Eyes’s value-add reseller partners to more easily comply with the requirements outlined in the Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0), NIST 800-171 and other Federal government regulations focused on data protection and privacy. SyncDog provides all of the critical aspects for mobile security and device management in a single solution available via a single download.SyncDog provides one fully integrated modular solution for both iOS and Android devices that ensures:● Device Protection● Email & Data Encryption● Secure Support for BYOD ● Native / Hybrid app store● Anti-Malware/Anti-Phishing protection● Data loss prevention / Dual Persona● Role Based Functionality“We are excited to work with 3Eye to offer their reseller partners a smart and efficient approach to a secure mobility architecture,” says Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. “We believe there will be a big opportunity to help government entities and federal contractors – U.S. regulators have recently rolled out the CMMC 2.0 framework which requires the use of data containerization to protect government/business information. Our solution allows both secure transfer of data and real time collaboration while complying with CMMC 2.0 and other necessary regulations.”For more information about 3Eye Technologies, please visit https://www.3eyetech.com/ For more information about SyncDog, please visit https://www.syncdog.com About 3Eye Technologies3Eye Technologies is a value-added distributor of mobility, security, and identity solutions, committed to helping our partners identify, configure, and deliver solutions that enable seamless and secure work, wherever work gets done. To learn more, visit: www.3eyetech.com About SyncDog Inc.SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog’s flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of CMMC, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on-premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

Beyond the Device with SyncDog