AINA, RAM® Mounts and 3Eye Technologies join forces to improve Samsung Push-to-Talk connectivity

BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Eye Technologies today announced the immediate availability of a Push-to-Talk over cellular (PoC) solution bundled with a hands free, rugged dashboard mount to make in-vehicle voice communications safer and easier. As more states enact laws about hands free driving, it is ideal for first responders, public safety, law enforcement personnel, as well as government fleets and student bus drivers.

AINA Push-to-Talk Voice Responder will provide Push-to-Talk capabilities paired with LTE/5G enabled Samsung Galaxy Tablets combined with RAM Mounts manufactured in-vehicle mounting solutions. The bundle will be exclusively available from 3Eye Technologies, a value-added distributor of mobility, security and identity solutions.

AINA is compatible with all major PTT applications, enabling instant communication in and around the vehicle with clear and crisp audio quality, amplifying all media sounds through a Bluetooth connection.

This bundle will include:

• AINA PTT Voice Responder radio provides voice connectivity by combining the ease of use of a traditional 2-way radio in a rugged handheld device with a built-in speaker-microphone. Push a button and it just works for instant group communications.  AINA’s PTT Voice Responder is a modern radio replacement that eliminates the need for radio gateways and complicated integrations.

• The AINA Vehicle Cradle is a charging cradle specially designed for AINA’s PTT Voice Responder for users who are looking for a safe and simple way of using their Bluetooth speaker microphone while driving

• RAM Mount, the industry leading manufacturer of rugged and versatile mounting solutions, will provide mounts to ensure first responders can use larger screen devices including the full line of Samsung Galaxy tablets from the car. All RAM Mounts are designed and manufactured in the United States.

“This is a simple, practical solution for enabling commercial drivers to communicate more effectively while out on calls – any driver can benefit – from first responders, drivers of government fleets and even school bus drivers,” said Reid Estreicher, Vice-President of Business Development at 3Eye.

“We are especially excited about the benefits for emergency, public safety, and law enforcement officials. For several years, these groups have been moving away from solely relying on land mobile radios given geographic limitations. In a typical day, most now rely on communications channels that use the 4G/5G LTE cellular network, and specifically quicker and more reliable Push-to-Talk technology. At the same time more emergency vehicles are being upgraded with tablets and laptops that feature larger screens,” Estreicher added.

About 3Eye Technologies
3Eye Technologies is a value-added distributor of mobility, security, and identity solutions, committed to helping our partners identify, configure, and deliver solutions that enable seamless and secure work, wherever work gets done. To learn more, visit: www.3eyetech.com

